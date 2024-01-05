How To Customize Subtitles On Netflix So They're Easier To Read

To access the complete slate of Netflix subtitle preferences available, do the following steps on a computer web browser:

Open a new tab and go to netflix.com. Log in if necessary. Select the primary account. In the top-right corner of the page, tap the down arrow next to your profile photo and select Account. Under Profile & Parental Controls, click the down arrow next to your chosen profile Next to "Subtitle appearance," hit Change. Choose your desired font, text size, shadow style, and background and window colors. Hit Save.

You may need to refresh Netflix on your web browser for the changes to reflect. The ability to modify the subtitle's appearance may not be available in some countries that have Arabic or Hebrew as the primary language, even if the selected profile is manually set to a different language. Moreover, you may not see all available appearance options on an older device.

Each profile listed in your Netflix account can have its own subtitle appearance — just follow the steps listed above for each one you have saved. To go back to Netflix's original subtitle preferences, follow the instructions above and click the "Reset to default" button on the Subtitle Appearance page.

According to Netflix, once subtitle settings changes are saved, they should take effect on all supported devices used to access the Netflix profile in question. Based on testing, however, changes did not reflect in the Netflix app for either Android or iPhone, so you may need to customize the subtitle appearance on those gadgets separately. On a smart TV, you may need to launch the Netflix app, go to Settings, hit the Get Help link, and then select Reload for the changes to take effect.