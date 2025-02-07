Toyota G20E: Everything We Know About The 2.0 Liter Turbo Engine

At the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon, Toyota debuted a concept car that would make the V6 Renault Clio blush: a mid-engine GR Yaris boasting a brand-new G20E powerplant (Japanese, translated by author). Dubbed the "Yaris M Concept," with the "M" standing for "Morizo," the car features a highly modified 4WD system which essentially reverses the layout of the front and rear drivetrain components. Meaning the front transaxle and differential now sit in the rear, and vice versa. According to driver and technical engineer Yasuo Hirata, the model is still very much in the concept-prototype stage, though the car is fully functional and race-ready. An expert panel of six key personnel discussed the Yaris M on-stage, describing the internals and driving experience in detail.

According to the panel attending the Auto Salon's livestream called "Creating Better Cars with Motorsports," they placed the engine midships to improve weight distribution and responsiveness. Driver Masahiro Sasaki, who tested an early prototype with a 1.6L powerplant, stated that he believes the Yaris M will feel very "sharp," and that the car should be "driven by trained drivers." But he later added, this factor proved "fundamental ... to the fun-factor of the car."

Sasaki's sentiments relayed a car which commands great respect, but will reward that with a truly superb driving experience for those with the skills to handle it. In other words, this Yaris, even with modern 4WD, could very well be the closest thing to finding a Group B homologation special with a 2025 warranty sticker on it. And lying at the heart of this beast rests a fantastic new powerplant: the G20E 2.0L turbo inline-four. Let's take a look under the hood — trunk – and see what sort of figures this engine touts, along with everything new they revealed so far.

