Tips & Tricks To Try For Opening A Luggage Lock If You Forgot The Combination

Theft can be a big problem when traveling, so many of us look for ways to keep our belongings secure when we're away from home. Whether that means investing in a Bluetooth tracker like the Samsung SmartTag2 or Apple Air Tag to keep up with our bags as they make their way through the labyrinth of airport conveyor belts or going all out and buying a smart bag with built-in GPS and remote locks, your goal is to arrive at your destination with everything you intended to bring — and thwart any thief who'd try to separate you from your stuff.

That's why so many of us buy suitcases and other bags with integrated luggage locks. Since these locks are built into our luggage, we don't have to worry about losing them. Plus, you can usually choose your own combination to unlock them, which — at least in theory — should make it easier to remember.

However, as Murphy's Law states, anything that can go wrong will go wrong — something that holds true far too often when it comes to luggage locks. After all, we may choose a combination we're certain we won't forget, only to go a year without using our suitcase and draw a blank when it's time to unlock it. What's worse, we may not discover the problem until after we've arrived at our destination. But there are ways to open a luggage lock, even if you don't remember the combination.

