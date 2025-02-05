Tips & Tricks To Try For Opening A Luggage Lock If You Forgot The Combination
Theft can be a big problem when traveling, so many of us look for ways to keep our belongings secure when we're away from home. Whether that means investing in a Bluetooth tracker like the Samsung SmartTag2 or Apple Air Tag to keep up with our bags as they make their way through the labyrinth of airport conveyor belts or going all out and buying a smart bag with built-in GPS and remote locks, your goal is to arrive at your destination with everything you intended to bring — and thwart any thief who'd try to separate you from your stuff.
That's why so many of us buy suitcases and other bags with integrated luggage locks. Since these locks are built into our luggage, we don't have to worry about losing them. Plus, you can usually choose your own combination to unlock them, which — at least in theory — should make it easier to remember.
However, as Murphy's Law states, anything that can go wrong will go wrong — something that holds true far too often when it comes to luggage locks. After all, we may choose a combination we're certain we won't forget, only to go a year without using our suitcase and draw a blank when it's time to unlock it. What's worse, we may not discover the problem until after we've arrived at our destination. But there are ways to open a luggage lock, even if you don't remember the combination.
Check with the manufacturer or try every possible combination
Before you get into the weeds of trying to open your luggage lock without knowing the combination code, contact the manufacturer to see if it can help. You can check online to see if the manufacturer provides instructions for resetting a lock while it's still locked. Keep in mind that many luggage manufacturers emphasize their locks' security and don't make this information readily available online. If the manufacturer doesn't have anything posted online, try calling it directly to see if a customer-service representative can help.
If the company can't help you out, a tedious yet effective method is trying all possible combinations for the lock from 000 to 999. You'd start with 000, then move on to 001 and 002, and keep going until you get to 999. Most likely, you won't have to go through every single combination, and with luck you'll find the combination sooner rather than later. While there are a lot of combinations to try, this process should take you less than 30 minutes.
Use a TSA master key
If you realize you've forgotten the combination to your luggage lock before you leave home, you can order a $5 TSA master luggage key from Amazon. (You might want to get one even if you haven't forgotten the combination, just in case.) Depending on where you're traveling, you can order a key after you've arrived, too. However, if you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription or it's not available at your destination, you may have to wait a few days for it to be delivered, so it may make more sense to try to reset the lock using other methods first.
Before purchasing a TSA master key, you'll need to take a look at your luggage to confirm the key will work with its lock. You can find this information next to the lock, where you should see a keyhole with either TSA007 or TSA002. Buy the key that matches the number printed next to the keyhole to ensure it's compatible with your lock. Often, you can buy a set that includes keys that work with both models. If you purchase one of these keys, remember you should only use it on your own luggage. Using one on another person's bag without their permission is illegal.
Have a flashlight and safety pin ready
If you can't get your hands on a TSA key, you may still be able to open the lock. This method works especially well when you're dealing with a lock that doesn't have any gaps to see the grooves in the number dials.
Move to an area with lots of light. You'll need a flashlight; the one from your phone will work. Your phone's zoom feature will come in handy for getting a closer look at the lock, too. A safety pin will also help you feel your way around the lock. Point the flashlight directly onto the lock to get a clear view.
- Shine the light on the lock and look for a smooth metal cylinder on each number dial's right side.
- Turn the dial one number at a time until you see a small indentation in the cylinder. It's not shiny like the metal cylinder; looks like a gap.
- If you don't see the indentation, try feeling for it with the tip of a safety pin.
- Repeat for the other dials until all three indentations are lined up, facing upward.
- Try to open the lock. If that doesn't work, turn each dial down one click at a time, adding one number with each click.
- Try opening it again, until the lock opens.
After you've gone through these steps, write down the combination or take a picture. That way, you don't forget it next time.
Manually search for your lock's combination
On some combination locks, you'll be able to see where the circles spin through an opening at the top. You can check to see if this is the case for your lock by placing your suitcase in an upright position and using a flashlight or lamp to look through the holes on the top to look into the lock and see its gears. If your suitcase doesn't have an opening at the top, this method won't work for you.
Follow these steps to open this kind of lock:
- Turn each dial counterclockwise until you spot a small gap or indentation along the edge.
- Make sure all gaps or indentations are facing the same way.
- Starting from the right (closest to the unlock button), rotate each dial forward one click (clockwise), then try to open the lock.
- If it doesn't open, keep turning each dial one number at a time, checking after each change, until the lock releases.
Once you've found the correct combination, write down the numbers, save them in a note on your phone, or take a picture. This way, you'll avoid forgetting them.