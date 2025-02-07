4 Ways To Safely Store Your Jeep Hardtop

Jeep drivers often favor hard tops when it comes to roof types due to their durability, greater protection from the elements while off-roading, and extra security. Hard tops are often used during winter to keep the inside of the car warmer and avoid rain and snow getting into the vehicle. But this leads to one frustrating issue — the hard top has to be stored once Jeep drivers decide to switch to a soft top or remove a top altogether in the summer.

Advertisement

While the Jeep's hard top is a bit large, there are a few options for keeping the hard top out of your way and protect it from warping. Jeep drivers often share ideas with one another on how to best store hard tops, leading to some innovative and simple ideas. Some of these ideas include building while others include keeping the hard top as part of your living room decor. Here are some of the most popular hard top storing options from Jeep owners.