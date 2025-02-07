4 Ways To Safely Store Your Jeep Hardtop
Jeep drivers often favor hard tops when it comes to roof types due to their durability, greater protection from the elements while off-roading, and extra security. Hard tops are often used during winter to keep the inside of the car warmer and avoid rain and snow getting into the vehicle. But this leads to one frustrating issue — the hard top has to be stored once Jeep drivers decide to switch to a soft top or remove a top altogether in the summer.
While the Jeep's hard top is a bit large, there are a few options for keeping the hard top out of your way and protect it from warping. Jeep drivers often share ideas with one another on how to best store hard tops, leading to some innovative and simple ideas. Some of these ideas include building while others include keeping the hard top as part of your living room decor. Here are some of the most popular hard top storing options from Jeep owners.
Flat on the ground
One of the biggest concerns with storing a Jeep hardtop is the possibility of warping. Jeep hard tops are made of a material that can easily lose its shape when laid at certain angle or may sink in when stuff is put on top of it in storage. To combat warping, most Jeep drivers have found that all it takes is storing the hard top flat on a bed of 2x4's. This could be inside your garage or even outside.
When not mounted on the Jeep, the hard top can end up flexing and losing its shape if stored upright. This is why a lot of Jeep owners have decided its best to just keep the hard top flat on the ground in its natural position. However, most Jeep drivers won't put the hard top directly on the ground — instead, many recommend putting it on wood planks or a plastic tarp. They then put tarp over it to further protect it from the elements.
Hang from ratchet straps on all four sides
It used to be pretty common to see Jeep hard tops hanging from rafters in a garage but owners noticed that they'd be warped once pulled down. This is because these hard tops were held up unevenly, putting more pressure on certain areas of the car part. To combat this, Jeep owners have found that it's best to hang them up by straps in all corners — one owner explained that they used four ratchet straps, two per side. Remember, however, that the hooks can put stress on certain areas of the hard top, so it's better to pull the straps through on all four sides to the hard top is resting against the straps.
One benefit of hanging the Jeep hard top from the ceiling is that it's a bit easier to put it back on your vehicle once the weather calls for it. Simply hang the hard top at a height just above your Jeep, then back up until you're aligned with the hard top. Undo one strap at a time, attempting to maneuver each area to align properly — once all sides are unstrapped, the hard top should fall into place.
Build your own hard top shelving
An abundance of Jeep owners have showed off their building abilities to create simple shelving to keep hard tops flat and safe. This has included placing it on scaffolding or wooden shelves that keep the hard tops in place and deter warping. Said one owner on a Jeep forum: "I made a wooden cart on casters. Base was the same dimensions as the tub so it sat down on the mounting lip and you could push it around without having to strap it down or be afraid it'd slide off. I'd just leave it beside my garage outside all year. Give it a hose off inside and out in the fall before reinstalling it."
Building a setup like this obviously takes a bit of room, so this option is best if you have free space in your garage, a shop space, or even a safe spot in the backyard. If you do have the right space for some shelving, start grabbing the tools you'll need and sturdy material. Then make sure the shelving you build puts the hard top at a convenient height for reinstalling it back on the Jeep if you plan to back your vehicle up to the hard top.
Use the Jeep hardtop for something else
Some Jeep owners have been getting a bit creative with their hard tops during the summer months. While off-roading with an open roof, Jeep drivers have decided to incorporate their hard top into everyday life due to it being a bit tricky to store the large object. Instead of hiding it, why not include it in your home decor?
One Jeep owner suggested keeping the hard top as a coffee table, which would keep it flat on the ground without taking up a lot of room. This solution only works if you don't plan to put heavy objects on top of it to avoid warping. Another fun idea is to use the Jeep hard top as a doghouse if it's being kept outside on the ground. Other Jeep drivers have kept the hard top on their patio or porch as a decoration or extra storage option.