Every New Lexus Model You Can Get With A V8 Engine Today
Since establishing the luxury marque in 1989, Toyota has dropped a wide spectrum of V8 engines into Lexus engine bays. As a matter of fact, the very first Lexus model, the LS 400, came standard with a Toyota 4.0-liter 1UZ-FE V8 engine that generated 250 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Several Lexus V8 engines have followed since and remain in use today. However, with industry-wide downsizing becoming the new reality for modern automakers in the name of efficiency, there are less and less Lexus models you can buy with a V8 engine each year.
As recently as 2021, you could order a Lexus LX with a 383-hp 5.7-liter V8 beneath the hood. However, today your only options are a 409-hp twin-turbo V6, or a 457-hp hybrid V6. Following the 2023 model year, Lexus ceased to use a V8 in the GX, with the current generation sporting a twin-turbo V6. More recently, following an announcement in January 2025, the V8-powered Lexus RC F will soon no longer be on offer, as the company brings down the curtain on the entire RC line after the 2025 model year. Nevertheless, Lexus will give the RC F a proper send off with a 472-hp Final Edition V8 model, which will be available in a limited quantity of only 185 units for the U.S. market.
That being said, there are a couple more Lexus models that still come with a V8 engine today. Let's get to them.
2025 Lexus LC 500
The Lexus LC 500 is an accomplished luxury sports car that's noted for its sleek, sporty looks, exquisitely built interior, and massive performance. It is equipped with a 471-hp, naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine that adds to its credentials as a hugely capable grand tourer. The V8 engine can prod the LC 500 Convertible to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, on its way to a 168-mph top speed, according to Lexus. More impressive yet is the LC 500 Coupe, which needs just 4.4 seconds to reach 60 mph. In both cases, you get a standard 10-speed automatic transmission and adaptive variable suspension that aims to provide both tidy handling and comfortable ride quality.
There's a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a Wi-Fi hotspot, plus navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, HD radio, and a 12-speaker audio system. There's also standard power front seats with heating and ventilation, leather upholstery, a power steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and aluminum pedals. Those wanting even more goodies can spec their LC 500 with semi-aniline leather–trimmed front seats, a heated steering wheel, Alcantara-trimmed headliner, and many more details upon request.
2025 Lexus IS 500 F Sport
If you prize handling very highly but do not want to compromise on comfort or performance, the Lexus IS 500 F Sport might be right up your alley. It comes standard with an F Sport-tuned adaptive suspension that can be softened or firmed up to balance handling needs with ride comfort. There are also loads of amenities to cater to your luxury needs. They include synthetic leather upholstery, which Lexus refers to as NuLuxe, heated and cooled power front seats, memory settings for the driver's seat, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum sport pedals, as well as a power moonroof.
And of course, the IS 500 F Sport is another of the Lexus models you can get with a V8 engine. It's the same 5.0-liter 2UR-GSE engine found on the LC 500 above. However, here it makes 472 hp and 395 lb-ft of torque, sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic. That results in a 0-60 mph sprint time of 4.4 seconds, and 149 mph top speed. As for fuel economy, you'll get 17 mpg in city-based driving, 25 mpg on the highway, and 20 mpg combined. That return is 2 mpg better than a V8 LC 500, which returns 18 mpg combined.
2025 Lexus RC F Final Edition
With RC production set to cease in November 2025, there's not long left to own a new, V8-powered Lexus RC F, especially given its low production volume. Lexus is quoting $94,000 for the Final Edition model, and that outlay gets you the same 5.0-liter 2UR-GSE V8 engine found in the two Lexus models above. Output is also similar to the IS 500 F Sport's at 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque. Of course the RC F Final Edition is faster than the sports sedan both in terms of 0-60 acceleration and top speed, as it dashes from 0-60 mph in a lightning-quick 4.2 seconds, and will keep on pulling all the way to a 168-mph top speed.
The 2025 Lexus RC F Final Edition is based off the previous Carbon Package, and as a result you'll find carbon fiber making up the roof, front spoiler, and rear diffuser, as well as the active rear wing. The RC F Final Edition also comes with a Torsen limited-slip differential, 19-inch forged BBS aluminum wheels shod with sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires, as well as high-performance Brembo brakes with red calipers. Buyers can order the 2025 Lexus RC F Final Edition in Incognito, Infrared, Iridium, and Ultra White exterior colors.