Every New Lexus Model You Can Get With A V8 Engine Today

Since establishing the luxury marque in 1989, Toyota has dropped a wide spectrum of V8 engines into Lexus engine bays. As a matter of fact, the very first Lexus model, the LS 400, came standard with a Toyota 4.0-liter 1UZ-FE V8 engine that generated 250 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Several Lexus V8 engines have followed since and remain in use today. However, with industry-wide downsizing becoming the new reality for modern automakers in the name of efficiency, there are less and less Lexus models you can buy with a V8 engine each year.

As recently as 2021, you could order a Lexus LX with a 383-hp 5.7-liter V8 beneath the hood. However, today your only options are a 409-hp twin-turbo V6, or a 457-hp hybrid V6. Following the 2023 model year, Lexus ceased to use a V8 in the GX, with the current generation sporting a twin-turbo V6. More recently, following an announcement in January 2025, the V8-powered Lexus RC F will soon no longer be on offer, as the company brings down the curtain on the entire RC line after the 2025 model year. Nevertheless, Lexus will give the RC F a proper send off with a 472-hp Final Edition V8 model, which will be available in a limited quantity of only 185 units for the U.S. market.

That being said, there are a couple more Lexus models that still come with a V8 engine today. Let's get to them.

