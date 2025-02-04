Can The Honda Prologue Use Tesla Chargers?

One of the biggest deciding factors when purchasing an electric vehicle is knowing there are enough charging stations for it where you live or on long road trips. This is why a lot of Honda Prologue drivers have been wondering if they can charge their EV at the Tesla Supercharger stations, of which there are currently 2,500 of across the United States, making it the most convenient. It's officially supported as of late 2024 after General Motors announced a North American Charging Standard DC adapter for all its electric vehicles.

Advertisement

These official adapters are available on the GM app for $225. There are also third-party adapters that will charge your Honda Prologue at Tesla Supercharger stations at varying speeds. Once you have an adapter, go to the Tesla app, click the Charging section from the home page's main menu, and then put in your vehicle details. Then select "yes" when asked if you have an NACS adapter — all of the stations around you will then show up on the Tesla app.

Once you get to the station and find the right post number, you can start charging almost right away. Simply remove the handle from the dock and attach it to your adapter. Then, plug it into your vehicle.