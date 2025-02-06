DEFCON Levels Explained: What Each Stage Means For The US Military

If some manner of upcoming attack by a hostile foreign entity has been nearly confirmed, the danger level is raised to DEFCON 2. At this point, either the U.S. or its allies are under serious threat of harm. The code name for DEFCON 2 is "Fast Pace," likely because once it's made clear that armed conflict is coming, all relevant personnel in the U.S. government and military are going to need to move fast to address and, hopefully, prevent the worst-case scenario.

At DEFCON 2, the military is at a level of readiness one notch below the maximum. Soldiers have been armed and organized, fast fighter jets are waiting on runways to fly to the scene, and submarines are floating in the ocean, ready to launch missiles if need be. Should the order come down from on high, all sections of the armed forces will immediately mobilize to the area of disturbance.

If necessary, there may be action on the civilian level in the interest of keeping U.S. citizens safe from harm. One of the only times the United States ever reached DEFCON 2 was the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, when President John F. Kennedy went on TV to warn the nation that there was a high chance of thermonuclear war. War was averted at the last minute when the Soviet Union removed its missiles from Cuba and the U.S. pledged not to invade the island nation.

