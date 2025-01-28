How Fast Can A Fighter Jet Fly Across The World? Here's How Long It Would Take

There's no denying that modern fighter jets are incredibly fast machines capable of covering a lot of ground in a short time. While most people know or assume this about these incredible aircraft, what's unclear is precisely how fast they travel. Sure, you could look up its maximum airspeed and go with that, but there's more to flying than simply solving for time = distance/speed for a specific aircraft like the F-22 Raptor or similar fighter. One intriguing aspect of these aircraft is trying to determine how fast they can travel around the world.

While fighter jets can fly across the U.S. at record speed, the planet is significantly larger. On top of that, defining what "across the world" means is also important. The farther you are north or south from the equator, the shorter the distance needed to travel. If an F-35A Lightning II travels across the world only a few miles from the pole, it will take seconds ... but traversing the globe at the equator is another thing entirely. There's also wind speed, air travel restrictions, altitude, temperature, takeoff and landing times, pilot endurance, and much more to consider.

Fortunately, that's not necessary for this thought experiment because only the total distance, maximum cruising speed, and refueling times are considered. Other data is far too specific for a general understanding of a fighter's speed. Let's look into three fighters that need to travel the equatorial distance of roughly 24,901 miles and the distance along the 40th parallel north, which is roughly 19,014 miles, which is the distance you'd travel if you flew east or west from New York City to return where you began.

