Common Problems With The Nissan Rogue (According To Owners)
The 2024 Nissan Rogue is a stylish and capable SUV that has continued to improve on previous years. There's a good amount of space, comfortable seats, a powerful engine, and plenty of tech. While this makes for all the modern necessities of an SUV in today's market, there's a ton of competition that has car enthusiasts scrutinizing every popular SUV to find the right one for their family and needs. Does the 2024 Nissan Rogue live up to the in-depth judgement?
So far, yes. The 2024 Nissan Rogue has left drivers with very little to complain about. It not only improved on the features of past models but listened to driver feedback in regards to the performance and parts as well. A lot of concerning problems were fixed, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to be aware of — Nissan Rogue owners are still out there sharing some of the things they've encountered while driving the comfortable SUV. Here are the most common complaints we've seen.
The speakers are not impressive
While the 2024 Nissan Rogue has been praised for its tons of upgraded cabin tech, the stereo is nowhere near impressive. The larger infotainment screen and added device support is definitely a plus but it's a bit overshadowed by the quality of the stereo. On Reddit, some Nissan Rogue owners have commiserated over the speakers together. One driver said that the stereo system "sucks" due to the rear speakers being difficult to hear. Another agreed with this sentiment, stating, "This is very true, you have to set the balance to massively rear to fix it, I have no idea why they did this."
Even worse, the driver admitted to replacing the cheap speakers but it still didn't improve the sound from the rear of the car. It seems like Nissan is aware of this issue, offering a package with an audio upgrade featuring 10 speakers in its 2025 Nissan Kicks. So it seems the only solution right now may be to just get a totally different SUV, which isn't very ideal.
The engine was investigated for stalling inssues
The Nissan Rogue's 1.5-liter Variable Compression Turbo engine was introduced in 2016 as an improvement on turbocharged fuel efficiency. It was even given multiple awards for its performance and efficiency. Unfortunately, this engine was also one of the common complaints about the 2024 Nissan Rogue. Back when the model was new, owners started to report that the VC-Turbo models were suffering from stalling and even premature engine failure. One "disappointed" owner on Reddit said, "Sitting now at just over 7,456 miles, it completely stalled while my wife was driving it after shaking uncontrollably. When she had her foot on the gas there was no power." After that, it wouldn't even turn on.
The Office of Defects Investigation looked into the issue, starting an evaluation on the VC-Turbo engine. While this is a pretty big concern, some fans of the Nissan Rogue have pointed out that it was only a handful of cars that reported this big issue. It's likely not a widespread issue but it's definitely one to be aware of in case you're one of the unlucky ones. It's best to keep up with scheduled maintenance but Nissan has been well aware of the problem.
Frequent CVT problems
There are some transmission problems that are commonly reported for the Nissan Rogue over the years, the most common being the Continuously Variable Transmission, or CVT. Some of the more frequent issues with the Nissan Rogue is that the CVT is slipping, jerking, and shuddering. This was mostly reported to happen when the car was being accelerated. This issue is usually caused by the CVT belt and pulley system not having proper tension or alignment.
For the past few models, the Nissan Rogue has started using a chain driven CVT, called the CVT-X, due to the amount of reports regarding previous models' transmissions. It's yet to be seen if this has made an improvement but a brief glance shows no new complaints regarding the transmission, which could mean the CVT-X has fixed this ongoing issue with the Nissan Rogue. A Nissan employee reassured interested buyers on Reddit that, "90% of CVT issues are gone." Still, it's something to be aware of and drivers recommend changing the transmission fluid regularly.