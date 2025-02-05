Common Problems With The Nissan Rogue (According To Owners)

The 2024 Nissan Rogue is a stylish and capable SUV that has continued to improve on previous years. There's a good amount of space, comfortable seats, a powerful engine, and plenty of tech. While this makes for all the modern necessities of an SUV in today's market, there's a ton of competition that has car enthusiasts scrutinizing every popular SUV to find the right one for their family and needs. Does the 2024 Nissan Rogue live up to the in-depth judgement?

Advertisement

So far, yes. The 2024 Nissan Rogue has left drivers with very little to complain about. It not only improved on the features of past models but listened to driver feedback in regards to the performance and parts as well. A lot of concerning problems were fixed, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to be aware of — Nissan Rogue owners are still out there sharing some of the things they've encountered while driving the comfortable SUV. Here are the most common complaints we've seen.