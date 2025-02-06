What Class Is The Yamaha A-S301? What To Know About The Amplifier Before You Buy
When people think of the Yamaha brand, they likely think of one of two companies. There's the Yamaha Motor Company, which is responsible for various modes of transportation, including some powerful, reliable, and truly strange Yamaha motorcycles. Then there's the Yamaha Corporation, which has made a name for itself in the music and general audio space throughout the decades. The company has produced everything from pianos to guitars to percussion instruments, as well as the technology needed to make these instruments sound their best. For instance, Yamaha has dabbled in the amplifier space, with the Yamaha A-S301 among its handful of models.
Coming from Yamaha, a standout brand for soundbars, the A-S301 is a Class AB amp with some strong stats behind it. With a signal-to-noise ratio of 99 dB, compatibility with a range of speakers, Yamaha's Pure Direct mode intended to clean up sound quality, and a host of useful inputs and outputs, to name a few features. The A-S301 is every bit as effective as it is versatile, but it doesn't come cheap, retailing in the neighborhood of $400. Therefore, if you're considering getting one, you'll want to make sure the A-S301 will meet your needs before dropping all of that cash.
To determine if the A-S301 is the right Yamaha amp for you, it's best to consider its class. After all, not all amps are made the same, so the class designation can give you a good idea of what you're getting into with a specific model.
The importance of amp classes
Each of the main classes delivers different sound accuracy and power accuracy, so it helps to know what each class will sound like before settling for your first or a new amp.
With Class A amplifiers, the transistor within is constantly turned on and operating at full power. Their efficiency — the power used relative to the power drawn — is approximately 25%, and since the transistor is never off, it doesn't have to warm up or cool off, so sound distortion isn't a problem. Unfortunately, heat buildup is an issue to consider. Meanwhile, Class B has two transistors that are each on half the time, reducing heat-up and increasing efficiency to around 50%. This setup does result in crossover distortion, though. Class AB amps, like the A-S301, depend on two transistors that are on most of the time. Crossover distortion is mitigated with an efficiency of approximately 60%. As for Class D, it utilizes a single transistor along with an input modulator and output filter. It offers a remarkable efficiency of up to 90%.
Knowing what the Class AB label means for the Yamaha A-S301 makes it easier to determine if it's right for your sound goals. Customer reviews can help out with this as well.
Do users recommend the Yamaha A-S301?
Across the Internet, many have vouched for the A-S301. "Well built quality amp with good features for the price. Very capable and pairs well with most speakers," wrote Redditor u/Timstunes in a thread on the amp model. Numerous others in the thread gave the amp their approval, with a now-deleted user calling it an excellent starter piece from Yamaha's amp catalogue. In another thread, u/Choice_Student4910 noted that it might not be the best choice for a TV setup, commenting, "You would have to be satisfied with front left and right speakers for tv watching. Not that it would be bad but a center channel is ideal for ht."
Meanwhile, over on YouTube, baldmetalnerd felt that while the A-S301 is good for most, it's not ideal for those with high-end speakers or looking for surround sound. Of course, Yamaha does have some budget-friendly surround sound options available. On the Tech Worth YouTube channel, the A-S301 was compared to the Denon PMA-600NE. Between the two, it was determined that the A-S301 was the better choice if you want a more traditional amp experience without too many modern flares. At the time of writing, the Yamaha website has the amp at 4.6 out of 5 stars based on 29 reviews, with 90% of respondents recommending it.
It might not be for everyone, but the Yamaha A-S301 Class AB amplifier seems to be a fine piece of audio equipment.