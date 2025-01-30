BMW Is Leaving X: Why The Car Brand Is No Longer Posting On Twitter

BMW United Kingdom ignited a social media firestorm last week, when it announced that it would no longer be posting on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We're no longer posting on X. Don't worry though, our Customer Support team is still here if you need us. You can also see all the latest BMW news by following us on Facebook and Instagram at BMWUK," the company wrote in what is apparently its last post on X.

Shortly after the announcement, speculation began that the German automaker was leaving X because of the controversies surrounding billionaire Elon Musk's behavior. Musk, who owns X, recently came under fire for a gesture he made during a post-inauguration rally for U.S. President Donald Trump. While thanking the crowd, Musk placed his hand on his chest and then extended it outward, with his palm facing downward. Then he turned around and repeated the same gesture, which has been described as a Nazi-style salute.

Amid the speculation, there appears to be a lot of confusion about BMW UK's exact plans for the future. Here's what you need to know.