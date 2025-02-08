How to add TSA PreCheck to the Delta app

TSA PreCheck is a great program to enroll in, even if you're only an occasional traveler. After paying a one-time enrollment fee and finishing a short interview, you'll be able to skip the main TSA line for five years, provided you don't do anything to get your PreCheck privileges revoked. As a PreCheck member, you also will not need to take off your shoes and belt or worry about unpacking those gadgets you packed to make the flight easier. You will still need to be mindful of things like TSA's carry-on battery policies or what electronics are approved for checked baggage.

There is something important to note about TSA Precheck: You will not get a physical ID card. While there is an app for TSA information, it will not have a digital identification for the PreCheck line, either. Instead, you'll get a Known Traveler Number (KTN), which you'll provide whenever you buy a plane ticket. The TSA PreCheck will then be applied to your boarding pass.

Remembering to use your KTN (and even remembering the string of numbers) can be difficult. However, you can add this ID number to your Delta app profile, so it is automatically applied every time you buy a ticket.