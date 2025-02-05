How To Find The Block Heater On A 6.7L Cummins Engine

Diesel engines, known for their great fuel efficiency, are sensitive to cold temperatures. Instead of using spark plugs, as gasoline-powered engines do, diesel engines ignite fuel using a process called compression ignition, which generates a lot of heat. As such, diesel engines operate effectively at temperatures between 80 and 110 degrees Celsius (or 176 to 230 degrees Fahrenheit).

That's why winter mornings can be tough for diesel truck owners, especially when temperatures plummet. Cold weather causes engine oil to thicken and diesel fuel to gel, a condition called "gelling." This makes it harder for a 6.7L Cummins engine to perform at its best, if at all. This is where an engine block heater comes in handy.

A block heater is one of the best ways to start your diesel engine in the cold. These devices preheat the engine block and its fluids to give you a smooth start and minimize the wear and tear of engine components. Using a block heater can save you from the frustration of failed cold starts. Fortunately, modern trucks equipped with the 6.7 Cummins engine get a block heater, which is useful for owners who live in regions with extremely cold weather. But where exactly is the 6.7 Cummins block heater located, and how can you use it safely?

