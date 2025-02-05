4 Signature Pontiac Design Features That Defined The Brand

Pontiac has long been a brand that has set itself apart through the distinctive design of many of its cars. For much of its history, going back as far as 1932, Pontiacs had shared their bodies with Chevrolets. While this may have been done by then-GM President Alfred Sloan to cut Pontiac's production costs during the Great Depression, it continued as a way for Pontiac achieve economies of scale within General Motors. It also gave Pontiac a reason to forge its own identity within the GM hierarchy as the next step up from a Chevy.

Over the years, Pontiac would go on to differentiate itself from plain-Jane Chevrolets using a variety of design techniques. Some of these, like the Silver Streak, took the Pontiac's look upscale with a unique application of chrome trim. Others, like the Wide Track chassis and related developments, brought an aggressive new look that hinted at Pontiac's performance bona fides lurking underneath.