6 Of The Most Iconic Cars In Video Game History

Car culture extends far beyond car meets — plenty of people have grown up loving cars due to the chase scenes they've seen in movies and the races they've won in video games.

In fact, video games are full of memorable cars, from the first car-themed racing games like "Gran Trak 10" in 1970s to the realistic racing sims you'll find at local arcades today. Of course, even non-racing games have super popular cars in them that do everything from violently run over Covenant troops in the "Halo" series to hit soccer balls into goals in "Rocket League." While video games might get plenty wrong about cars, they get enough right that the racing genre has been a steadfast favorite for decades.

To compile our list of the most iconic cars in video games, we focused on cars that have remained fan favorites for years, including everything from realistic track demons to whimsical vehicles that defy real-world logic. Here are six iconic video game cars that have continued to shape car culture and mainstream media.