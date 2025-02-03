6 Of The Most Iconic Cars In Video Game History
Car culture extends far beyond car meets — plenty of people have grown up loving cars due to the chase scenes they've seen in movies and the races they've won in video games.
In fact, video games are full of memorable cars, from the first car-themed racing games like "Gran Trak 10" in 1970s to the realistic racing sims you'll find at local arcades today. Of course, even non-racing games have super popular cars in them that do everything from violently run over Covenant troops in the "Halo" series to hit soccer balls into goals in "Rocket League." While video games might get plenty wrong about cars, they get enough right that the racing genre has been a steadfast favorite for decades.
To compile our list of the most iconic cars in video games, we focused on cars that have remained fan favorites for years, including everything from realistic track demons to whimsical vehicles that defy real-world logic. Here are six iconic video game cars that have continued to shape car culture and mainstream media.
BMW M3 GTR in Need For Speed: Most Wanted
If there's one car that exudes old school arcade racing vibes, it's the BMW M3 GTR that first appeared in "Need For Speed: Most Wanted" back in 2005. The bold, loud, and powerful vehicle was driven by Clarence "Razor" Callahan, the iconic racing game's antagonist — and ultimately raced into the hearts of gamers in the early 2000's. It became many gamers' dream car soon after, leaving a lasting impression on the car community just from hearing the sound of its engine in-game.
BMW has recognized the everlasting obsession with the M3 GTR and brought the car to life. The custom BMW M3 GTR features the same blue and silver design of the "Need For Speed" model and is actually just as formidable on the track as it was in the game. In fact, the real-life version was built from the #42 Team BMW Motorsport E46 M3 GTR that won the 2001 ALMS GT Series after having taken first in seven out of 10 races.
Octane in Rocket League
Anyone who plays "Rocket League" is a fan of the Octane, whether they're new to the strange soccer-car game or are in the Top 500. It's one of the most recognizable vehicles in the game not only because it's one of the first cars available when you start playing, but because it remains one of the best all-around cars in competitive matches. It's pretty fast, pretty powerful, and has a good hitbox, making it a good fit for almost every playstyle imaginable and constant feature in the game's ever evolving meta. Many top cars take inspiration from the Octane — but none will ever live up to the OG.
A crew known as Project Octane even brought the Octane to life, sharing the impressive feat during a Rocket League Championship Series match on Twitch last year. Fans have been following along as the Octane was built from the ground up, and by now it can even be driven. Project Octane is currently working on its body as "Rocket League" players continue to cheer them on.
Sweet Tooth in Twisted Metal
Sweet Tooth is the name of a sinister clown boss that appears in one form or another in every "Twisted Metal" game in the franchise. It's also the name of his vehicle, which is an ice cream truck that has a lot of terrifying capabilities. After all, "Twisted Metal" is filled with violent vehicle-focused combat, making the cars just as much stars of the game as the characters who drive them.
Sweet Tooth is instantly recognizable thanks to its rusty appearance and clown head ornament. Of course, this is not an ice cream truck you'd bring your kids to — instead, it's a boss vehicle that throws fire projectiles and turns into a humanoid robot that can fly.
"Twisted Metal" — which first came out in 1995 — has remained an iconic car game for so long that it was turned into a one season television show in 2023. It received plenty of praise from fans of the video game series, who loved seeing the nostalgic characters and gun-wielding car races come to life — especially Sweet Tooth.
Nissan R34 Skyline in Gran Turismo 3
The 2000 Nissan Skyline R34 first appeared in "Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec" for the PlayStation 2 back in 2001 and subsequently appeared in all of the mainline games up until "Gran Turismo 6," when the older model was eventually replaced with the Nur version. No matter its version, the R34 always be remembered by racing enthusiasts. That's because it's based on what is perhaps the most iconic version of Skyline GTR, which is known for its boxy yet sporty appearance and incredible performance.
The Skyline R34 has a RB26 engine that produced impressive power before any tuning, making it popular on the track outside of the game as well. While already a star in the gaming world, the Skyline R34 became a bonafide movie icon after it appeared in the fourth "Fast & Furious" film, where it was driven by the late Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner. It's now finally legal to drive in the United States, making "Gran Turismo" a reality for lucky Skyline lovers.
Warthog in Halo
The Warthog — officially designated the M12 Force Application Vehicle — was a light ground vehicle used for scouting and assault by the United Nations Space Command in the Halo series. The Halo games shaped gamer culture and the shooter genre in the early 2000's, and this Xbox exclusive game became well known for its protagonist, Master Chief, and its surprisingly deep lore. In universe, the Warthog has been used by the UNSC for two centuries due to its incredible mobility and handling, even on the toughest of terrains.
The Halo series was given the live action remake treatment in 2022 but the show was met with mixed reviews. Gamers didn't like seeing Master Chief's face in the series but did find themselves intrigued by the inclusion of working Warthog vehicles on set. However, some fans have debated whether the slow speeds the Warthog travels at in the show are actually accurate or not.
Pipe-Frame Kart in Mario Kart
The Pipe Frame — which has also been referred to as the Go-Kart and the Racing Kart — has been in the Mario Kart series since the series appeared on the Super Nintendo, at which point it was the only vehicle available. Since then, it may be overshadowed by more competitive choices like the Gold Standard, the Pipe Frame is still a relatively good choice and is just iconic either way. After all, it's made an appearance in just about all the main Mario Kart games, including "Super Mario Kart," "Mario Kart 64," "Mario Kart: Super Circuit," Mario Kart 7," and "Mario Kart 8."
In "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," the Pipe Frame has pretty good acceleration and handling and is also pretty lightweight, which helps it keep up in faster races. It's a favorite for many professional players and Mario Kart die-hards, but in some games it takes a bit of grinding and luck to unlock. For instance, in "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," players add vehicles to their collection every time they reach a certain amount of coins, but the vehicle they get each time is random. However, the Pipe Frame is such a classic that its well worth holding out for the unlock.