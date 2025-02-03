How Fast Can T-Rex 3-Wheeled Motorcycles Actually Go?

Vehicles come in all shapes and sizes, from futuristic cars that will knock your socks off, like the Rimac Nevera and the Lotus Evija, to some of the coolest motorcycles 2024 had to offer, such as the Honda Rebel 500 or the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS. However, when discussing some of the most unique entries available today, it's difficult not to talk about three-wheeled vehicles, a category that includes the T-Rex from Campagna Motors.

While Campagna Motors first introduced its motorcycles in 1988 with the Concept 3, it wouldn't be until 1995 that the company would release its first commercially available T-Rex model. One of the manufacturer's most renowned offerings, the T-Rex 14RR, has made a name for itself as a fun and powerful machine. It has an impressive top speed of 144 miles per hour, which ranks it as the fastest three-wheeled motorcycle to date. Let's explore this unique motorcycle's features and how its stunning speed compares to some of Campagna Motors' other vehicles.