How Fast Can T-Rex 3-Wheeled Motorcycles Actually Go?
Vehicles come in all shapes and sizes, from futuristic cars that will knock your socks off, like the Rimac Nevera and the Lotus Evija, to some of the coolest motorcycles 2024 had to offer, such as the Honda Rebel 500 or the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS. However, when discussing some of the most unique entries available today, it's difficult not to talk about three-wheeled vehicles, a category that includes the T-Rex from Campagna Motors.
While Campagna Motors first introduced its motorcycles in 1988 with the Concept 3, it wouldn't be until 1995 that the company would release its first commercially available T-Rex model. One of the manufacturer's most renowned offerings, the T-Rex 14RR, has made a name for itself as a fun and powerful machine. It has an impressive top speed of 144 miles per hour, which ranks it as the fastest three-wheeled motorcycle to date. Let's explore this unique motorcycle's features and how its stunning speed compares to some of Campagna Motors' other vehicles.
Examining the T-Rex 14RR
The core of Campagna Motors' offerings has always consisted of motorcycles that embody the spirit of F1 cars, from their superb handling and adrenaline-inducing accelerations to their exceptional cornering. In the T-Rex 14RR, the company has produced one of the most interesting vehicles on the road today, as well as the fastest three-wheeled motorcycle. This sporty two-seater comes with a quick-release steering wheel, marine-grade waterproof seats, 96 liters of storage space — and a starting price of $65,999.
The vehicle is also equipped with a Kawasaki 1441cc, inline 4-cylinder engine with a 6-speed transmission, which can slingshot the 14RR from zero to 60 miles per hour in only 3.92 seconds. The 14RR's engine is water-cooled and naturally aspirated, producing 208 horsepower at 10,000 revolutions per minute, 116 pound-feet of torque at 7,500 revolutions per minute, and a compression ratio of 12.3:1. The manufacturer has equipped the vehicle with a tubular chassis with an integrated roll cage, ensuring safety while on the road. The 14RR also comes with custom front and rear shocks and front double wishbone suspension to provide the driver with a stable, smooth ride.
Some notable mentions from Campagna Motors
Campagna Motors has had three decades to perfect its craft, and that experience can be seen in the 14RR. However, other releases in the manufacturer's catalog also deserve some time in the spotlight, like the Campagna T-Rex 16SP, which sports a 1,649 cc, six-cylinder, naturally aspirated BMW motorcycle engine that pushes out 160 horsepower. This vehicle's torque is 129 pound-feet at 5,250 revolutions per minute, allowing the motorcycle to clear zero to 60 in just 3.9 seconds.
Another notable entry on Campagna's list is the V13R, a cruiser-style three-wheeler that boasts 122 horsepower thanks to its 1,250 cc Harley-Davidson V-Rod engine. The V13R's speed tops out at 130 miles per hour.
Campagna Motors is among the most reputable three-wheeled motorcycle manufacturers today. While its motorcycles are less varied than those of Harley-Davidson or Yamaha, what it lacks in model types, it makes up for in performance and vehicle intrigue.