Is Tesla Really Releasing An E-Bike In 2025?

Tesla's electric cars are an unquestioned international sensation. According to Statista, the California-based automaker sold almost 2 million cars worldwide in 2023, bringing in almost $100 billion in revenue. In just the United States, Tesla sales have grown from just over 50,000 units in 2017 to 670,000 last year, according to Good Car Bad Car. Tesla made some important changes to the Model Y lineup earlier this year, and that car earned a spot on our list of the most dog-friendly cars you can buy. CEO Elon Musk promised the moon and delivered a rock with the polarizing and fault-ridden Cybertruck, but that misstep hasn't dampened the enthusiasm of Tesla fans. Multiple outlets have reported on an upcoming Tesla e-bike since the company started producing cars, many even providing images of the purported eco-friendly ride. Unfortunately for city commuters, some of the images are AI-generated, and the vague descriptions of the bike are another indicator that these rumors have no basis in fact.

A quick Google search for "Tesla e-bike" returns several YouTube channel reports discussing the Model B e-bike as if it had been revealed as part of an official Tesla announcement, but leaving out important parameters like motor size, battery capacity, and weight.