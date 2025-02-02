How Much Is A Ford Black Widow And What Does The Package Include?

Delivering a successful product is, first and foremost, the main goal of just about any company you care to mention. Whether they make aircraft, baked goods, video games, or automobiles, they're going to want to make the most out of a release that performs well.

For Ford, there are few success stories as compelling as the F-Series truck. The Blue Oval has dropped some best-sellers, including the Fiesta, the Transit, and the classic Model T, but the F-Series has proven unstoppably dominant. In fact, in a Ford Newsroom post from December 2023, Ford director of U.S. sales Robert Kaffl declared that "more than 700,000 customers chose a new Ford F-Series truck, making it the best-selling truck in the United States for the 47th consecutive year."

It makes perfect sense, then, that an aftermarket brand specializing in creating beautiful custom models would want to focus on this mega-popular truck line. This is exactly what Fox Factory, creator of Black Widow Premium Lifted Trucks, has done.

Though Black Widows are also available in Silverado 1500 flavors for Chevy fans, Sierra 1500 for GMC drivers, and more, we're going to focus on the premium Black Widow Ford builds that are on offer. They're available for the F-150, F-150 Limited, F-150 SR, and F-250 Super Duty. Fans of these Fords already know that these pickups don't come cheap, but let's see what's included in the package.