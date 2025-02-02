How Much Is A Ford Black Widow And What Does The Package Include?
Delivering a successful product is, first and foremost, the main goal of just about any company you care to mention. Whether they make aircraft, baked goods, video games, or automobiles, they're going to want to make the most out of a release that performs well.
For Ford, there are few success stories as compelling as the F-Series truck. The Blue Oval has dropped some best-sellers, including the Fiesta, the Transit, and the classic Model T, but the F-Series has proven unstoppably dominant. In fact, in a Ford Newsroom post from December 2023, Ford director of U.S. sales Robert Kaffl declared that "more than 700,000 customers chose a new Ford F-Series truck, making it the best-selling truck in the United States for the 47th consecutive year."
It makes perfect sense, then, that an aftermarket brand specializing in creating beautiful custom models would want to focus on this mega-popular truck line. This is exactly what Fox Factory, creator of Black Widow Premium Lifted Trucks, has done.
Though Black Widows are also available in Silverado 1500 flavors for Chevy fans, Sierra 1500 for GMC drivers, and more, we're going to focus on the premium Black Widow Ford builds that are on offer. They're available for the F-150, F-150 Limited, F-150 SR, and F-250 Super Duty. Fans of these Fords already know that these pickups don't come cheap, but let's see what's included in the package.
What sets a Ford F-Series Black Widow apart from a standard model?
Those in the market for a premium custom model have a vested interest in its style. After all, they could have simply purchased directly from Ford if they preferred. At the same time, a purely cosmetic change only goes so far, and so potential buyers will want to know that they're getting a valuable combination of performance and style.
The F-150 Black Widow package includes a wide range of features that stamp its unique branding on the model. These include a 6-inch suspension lift system, performance exhaust, Black Widow badging, exclusive caliper covers that match the color scheme, customized vents for the hood, Black Widow LED puddle lights, floor mats, headrests, Black Widow 20-inch wheels with 35-inch tires, a header for the windshield, and more – all in the distinctive Black Widow styling dominated by red and black.
It's a package that detracts nothing from the distinctive appearance of a fresh-from-Ford model, yet adds a unique and understated look that makes it desirable for those familiar with the brand's output and sense of style. It also leaves an imprint on just about every aspect of the model, ensuring that there's no mistaking the fact that it's an exclusive.
Further options allow the potential purchaser to customize their new pickup with an enhanced suspension lift system, 22-inch wheel upgrade, leather covers for the seats, power running boards, and a range of paint options.
A closer look at the features that set a Ford Black Widow apart
As we've seen, the whole concept of the vehicle appears to thoroughly hammer home the Black Widow branding, and Fox Factory doesn't leave a stone left unturned in doing that. In the case of the F-150, Black Widow notes that everything from the windshield header to the caliper covers and wheel caps all sport that Black Widow branding. Along with the performance exhaust, suspension lift, and 35-inch all-terrain tires, a Black Widow is a blend of unique custom style and practical performance-enhancing elements.
This holds true for the other F-150 Black Widows too, with the F-150 SR boasting a performance exhaust, high-performance tires and rear sway and traction bars, a lowered suspension system developed by Ridetech, and Vossen wheels. BDS Suspension created the suspension lift included with the F-150 Limited Black Widow, which also comes with Fox 2.5 Performance Elite shocks with remote reservoirs, all-terrain tires, a performance exhaust and other stylistic elements that set the Ford Black Widows apart (such as the gloss hood vents of the Limited model).
The formidable Black Widow Super Duty
When it comes to light-duty trucks, the F-150 in the generations-long F-Series is probably the biggest name in the industry. Ford also offers trucks with more torque for those looking for something a little heavier duty. The Super Duty F-250 and F-350 are those models, and Black Widow has worked its magic there too. The F-250 offering includes many of the custom options provided in the F-150 models — including a BDS suspension lift, 20-inch wheels, and exclusive Black Widow lights – but it also adds other features to the package, such as 37-inch premium mud terrain tires and Fox 2.0 Adventure series shocks.
It's a potent model designed to work hard in the most challenging of situations, as any Super Duty enthusiast would expect. This isn't to say that a workhorse of a vehicle like the F-250 can't look stylish too. As an optional extra for the base F-250 Black Widow package, customers can choose from four different paint varieties, ranging from black hi-hat to full gloss. There's also the chance to add your preference between three different tire and wheel upgrade packages, as well as leather covers for the seats and a nifty new paint job for the grille and bumpers.
How much does a Ford Black Widow cost?
In comparison to a standard Ford F-Series truck, a Black Widow represents a significant leap in cost, as is to be expected. Black Widows are built on brand-new models direct from assembly after all. Black Widows are not sold directly by Fox Factory, nor are pricing details provided on the official Black Widow website. Instead, Black Widow has a partnership with a range of U.S. dealers, and potential customers can make a sales inquiry with Black Widow to learn which of these dealerships are in their area.
Louisiana's Bayou Ford stocks the Black Widow F-150, with prices hovering around $100,000 before any savings or incentives. Prosper Ford, in Prosper, Texas, lists the Black Widow F-150 around $95,000, with the F-250 version costing a cool $125,998.
There are some caveats to consider with regards to pricing. First, of course, these are the prices for the models displayed at the time of writing, and both cost and availability can differ considerably from dealer to dealer. Black Widow also notes in its FAQ that "We do offer many options for our packages that can deliver the truly unique vehicle you're looking for. Please see your local Black Widow dealer for a full range of custom options." If you're in the market for a Ford Black Widow, then, be sure to explore the optional extras on that specific model's page on the Black Widow site and then talk to your local dealer about exactly what you want.