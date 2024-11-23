What's Included In The Chevrolet Black Widow Package And How Much Does It Cost?
Since 1911, Chevrolet has become one of the most successful vehicle brands in U.S. history. Over 100 years later, Chevrolet has become one of the most commercially prosperous car brands in the world with over 2.46 million vehicles sold in 2023 in the U.S. and around the world.
Making up almost a quarter of those 2023 sales was Chevrolet's most recognizable car brand: the Silverado. Since the Silverado made its industry debut in 1998, this light-duty pickup truck has become synonymous with Chevy and GM. More importantly, the Siverados have undergone numerous changes from its first generation all the way to the current fourth generation.
Today, Chevy has taken the next step in the advancement of its Silverado lineup by introducing its Black Widow package for the 1500, among other vehicles featured in the collection. The Black Widow assortment of premium lifted trucks offers drivers many new and exciting features — albeit at a higher premium price.
Features of the Chevrolet Silverado Black Widow package
The Black Widow Chevrolet Silverado 1500 comes outfitted with many unique elements that help "redefine luxury and performance," as described by Black Widow Trucks. The 2024 line of Black Widow Silverados are equipped with 20-inch Black Widow wheels and 35-inch all-terrain tires. It also features a six-inch suspension lift system. The lighting system in the Black Widow is also one of the most advanced in a Chevrolet vehicle, with red interior lights as well as LED puddle projector lights.
People will also be able to easily identify this special Silverado because they come with Black Widow custom hood vents, a Black Widow graphic on the front windshield, and Black Widow custom stitched headrests. The Black Widow lineup — which includes other GM vehicles, as well as Ford trucks and Jeeps — also has some additional options that drivers can pay extra for. This includes a black and milled 22-inch wheel and tire upgrade, or a gloss black 22-inch wheel and tire upgrade, painted factory bumpers and grilles, RBG Bluetooth rock lights, and leather/suede custom seating.
How much does the Black Widow lineup cost, and how can you buy one?
The Chevrolet Silverado Black Widow package only comes featured in three vehicles: the Chevy Silverado 1500, the Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited, and the Chevy Silverado 2500 HD. Unfortunately, this lineup of vehicles cannot be purchased directly through the Black Widow corporate website. The only way to get your hands on a 2024 Black Widow is to purchase the truck through Chevrolet's dealership network.
The best way to determine pricing is to check with local Black Widow dealers. While the MSRP for the Silverado 1500 Black Widow is set at $68,880, the average price of a 2024 Black Widow in the U.S. often comes in at anywhere between $56,140-$75,999 based on estimates from various Chevrolet dealerships. However, it's worth noting that this price tag varies based on any dealer additions, accessories, uplifts, or add-ons, as well as what Silverado trim serves as the base.
With dealer additions and add-ons, the most expensive 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Black Widow Limited Edition reached a maximum price of $105,573, as of this writing.