What Is The GMC Black Widow Package And How Much Does It Cost?

No matter how many different trims an automaker produces, there will always be buyers who want something extra special. Some people want to stand out from the crowd; some want better performance or specialized vehicles for work or fun. In the truck world, this can look like a performance tuning package such as the Black Widow.

This package combines performance and appearance upgrades and is available on GMC, Ford, Chevy, and RAM trucks. The "upfit" is performed on new trucks delivered from the manufacturer — or sometimes from a dealer — to the Fox Factory, which does the work in Trussville, AL. After the work is completed on a truck, the vehicle is delivered to a partner dealer, who sells it.

A standard Black Widow package includes upgrades like a suspension lift kit -– a mod much desired for taking a truck off-roading, specialty badging, and premium wheels to set it apart from the standard automaker's model. Additionally, the Black Widow package offers options for more money, for an even more customized truck. Let's look at what goes into a Black Widow package and how much it can add to a vehicle's sticker price.

