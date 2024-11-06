What Is The GMC Black Widow Package And How Much Does It Cost?
No matter how many different trims an automaker produces, there will always be buyers who want something extra special. Some people want to stand out from the crowd; some want better performance or specialized vehicles for work or fun. In the truck world, this can look like a performance tuning package such as the Black Widow.
This package combines performance and appearance upgrades and is available on GMC, Ford, Chevy, and RAM trucks. The "upfit" is performed on new trucks delivered from the manufacturer — or sometimes from a dealer — to the Fox Factory, which does the work in Trussville, AL. After the work is completed on a truck, the vehicle is delivered to a partner dealer, who sells it.
A standard Black Widow package includes upgrades like a suspension lift kit -– a mod much desired for taking a truck off-roading, specialty badging, and premium wheels to set it apart from the standard automaker's model. Additionally, the Black Widow package offers options for more money, for an even more customized truck. Let's look at what goes into a Black Widow package and how much it can add to a vehicle's sticker price.
What's in a Black Widow Package?
For 2024 GMC trucks, the Black Widow Package is available for the Sierra 1500, 1500 Limited, and 2500 HD.
The 1500 Black Widow Package upgrades performance with a 4" suspension lift system and 20" Black Widow wheels with painted wheel rings and logo center caps that grip 33" premium all-terrain tires. The speedometer is calibrated, and custom hood vents let the engine breathe more.
Style cues that you're looking at a Widow include red caliper covers, body-color fender flares, dual exhaust with black tips, and Black Widow branding in the form of LED puddle projector lights, exterior badging, and a front windshield graphic. Inside, drivers recline onto Black Widow custom stitched headrests and can spring for leather seat covers with custom stitching.
The same package on the Limited 1500 includes all of the above, plus two more inches of lift, white LED interior lights, RGB Bluetooth rock lights, an orange outlined GMC grille badge, Black Widow badging with orange accents, power running boards, custom-stitched leather seat covers, and Black Widow door sills.
This package for the Sierra 2500 HD includes a 5" Suspension Lift Kit with high-strength cross members, steering knuckles, and upper control arms and 35" premium all-terrain tires wrapped around Black Widow wheels. It has custom badging with the spider logo and Black Widow name. The 2500 HD's seats are swathed in custom-stitched upholstery with the logo as well. The package also offers special painted interior trim and gauge clusters.
How much does the package cost?
Buyers who choose the distinctiveness of a Black Widow package for their GMC truck will face a premium cost added to the price tag. It can bump up a truck's price by 30% or more. For example, one dealer listed a 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 as having an MSRP of $74,010. The Black Widow SCA Performance Upfit added another $22,743 on top. The same dealer listed the Black Widow as costing $26,649 on top of an MSRP of $73,515 for a new 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4. This package included the power running boards option, which increases the cost. A second dealer advertised the price of a Black Widow package on a 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 as $24,763, out of a total MSRP for the truck of $98,922.
The package price can vary by thousands of dollars, depending on which options are added to the basic (but still fancy) Black Widow. But even without spiffy options, this special edition of a GMC truck won't come cheap.