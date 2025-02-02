What Comes In The DeWalt Track Saw Kit? (And Where Can You Buy It?)
Dewalt makes some of the best power tools in the industry, but they can run on the expensive side when compared to a lot of its competitors, so fans are always on the lookout for an opportunity to find a good deal on DeWalt tools to add to their collection. Sometimes, the company offers special deals where it will bundle together a number of its official products and a carrying case. These bundles are often cheaper than buying all of the included components individually, so they can save you a bit of money, provided you need everything that's included in the kit. One such offering is the DeWalt Track Saw Kit.
A good track saw is an important addition to any craftsperson's workshop. It has all the versatility of a circular saw, but its ability to work seamlessly with a guide track allows precise straight cuts on large sheets that wouldn't be safe or practical to cut on a table saw. Like most woodcutting saws, its power, weight, and feature set all contribute to the saw's value. There are actually two versions of this kit: one that includes a track and one that does not.
What kind of specs does the Dewat Track Saw have?
The primary tool that comes in both versions of the kit is the DeWalt 60V Max Brushless Cordless 6 ½" Track Saw. As the name implies, this is a cordless saw that is powered by the Flexvolt 20V/60V Max lithium-ion batteries with capacities up to 6Ah. The brushless motor means that the tool will experience less heat and wear from friction, which should also prolong the tool's battery life.
The saw has a bevel capacity of 47°, a blade diameter of 6.5", an on-track cut depth of 2 ⅛" at 90° and a 1 ⅝" maximum cut depth at 45°. It also has an e-brake built in, a straight plunge mechanism that is supposed to improve ergonomics, a continuous anti-kickback mechanism, a riving knife, and a low-profile guard that DeWalt claims gives the tool a 90% dust extraction capability. According to DeWalt's descriptions, "This saw is designed for optimal ergonomics with a straight plunge mechanism and an over-molded grip. When used with Track Saw cutting system components, this tool provides precise, straight, and splinter-free cuts in a range of applications." This may be why it's so popular, even when compared to competitors like the track saw offered by Ryobi.
The DeWalt 60V Max Brushless Cordless 6 ½" Track Saw weighs 12.1 lbs., meaning it's not the lightest circular saw on the market, but it's also a far cry from the heaviest. There is a sturdy grip at the top of the saw, a dust collection port at the rear-left, and a place to slot the battery and the rear-right.
What else comes in the kit?
Now that you know more about the saw, you'll probably also want to know a bit about what else comes in the kit. As you might expect, it includes a DCB606 60V Max Flexvolt 6.0Ah Battery, which currently goes for $132.00 on Amazon, and a DCB118 Fan Cooled Fast Charger, which goes for $90, meaning you get over $220 in additional supplies between these two items alone, since most DeWalt tools are not usually sold with an included battery.
The included saw blade is a 6 1/2" 42T Flexvolt Blade, which is made of a sub-micron grade carbide, has an ATB+R tooth configuration, a 10° hook angle, and a 4° face shear. DeWalt claims that this alloy composition and tooth configuration minimizes the amount of strain on the saw, prolonging battery life and giving it up to 40% more cuts per charge. Everything that comes in the kit can be carried in the included DeWalt T-Stack Kit Box. This is a part of DeWalt's T-Stack System, meaning that it has interlocking grooves on the top and bottom of the case, which securely connect with other T-Stack containers, lowering the risk of falling and being damaged.
The final thing to note is that there are multiple versions of the kit available. The slightly more expensive DCS520ST1 kit includes DeWalt's DWS5022 59" metal track, while the cheaper and more readily available DCS520T1 does not include a track.
Where can you get it?
You've probably made up your mind by now whether you want the DeWalt Track Saw Kit (and which version you're looking to buy), but you still might also want to know where you can find it and how much it goes for. The kit used to be available from Home Depot, but as of this writing, it's not currently available from the store or its website. That said, there are still a few places where you can find it.
The DeWalt DCS520ST1 Track Saw Kit is currently available for purchase on Amazon for $619.00. However, this availability and pricing may fluctuate as the product is currently only sold by third-party retailers, not from Amazon or DeWalt itself. Acme Tools, Max Tool, Ohio Power Tool, and Tool Up all have it listed for the same price, while Toolnut has it for a bit cheaper at $599.00.
Those who would prefer to save a bit of money and get the trackless DCS520T1 kit will have an easier time finding it. You can get it on Amazon for $519.66, or you can find it at CPO DeWalt, Acme Tools, ToolUP Toolnut, or Burns Power Tools for $529.00. Some people may prefer the version with the track, but others who already own a track may find this cheaper kit to be the more attractive option.