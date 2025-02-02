What Comes In The DeWalt Track Saw Kit? (And Where Can You Buy It?)

The primary tool that comes in both versions of the kit is the DeWalt 60V Max Brushless Cordless 6 ½" Track Saw. As the name implies, this is a cordless saw that is powered by the Flexvolt 20V/60V Max lithium-ion batteries with capacities up to 6Ah. The brushless motor means that the tool will experience less heat and wear from friction, which should also prolong the tool's battery life.

The saw has a bevel capacity of 47°, a blade diameter of 6.5", an on-track cut depth of 2 ⅛" at 90° and a 1 ⅝" maximum cut depth at 45°. It also has an e-brake built in, a straight plunge mechanism that is supposed to improve ergonomics, a continuous anti-kickback mechanism, a riving knife, and a low-profile guard that DeWalt claims gives the tool a 90% dust extraction capability. According to DeWalt's descriptions, "This saw is designed for optimal ergonomics with a straight plunge mechanism and an over-molded grip. When used with Track Saw cutting system components, this tool provides precise, straight, and splinter-free cuts in a range of applications." This may be why it's so popular, even when compared to competitors like the track saw offered by Ryobi.

The DeWalt 60V Max Brushless Cordless 6 ½" Track Saw weighs 12.1 lbs., meaning it's not the lightest circular saw on the market, but it's also a far cry from the heaviest. There is a sturdy grip at the top of the saw, a dust collection port at the rear-left, and a place to slot the battery and the rear-right.