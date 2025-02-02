What Do Chalk Marks On Your Tires Mean?

Tire chalking is a traditional and manual approach to parking enforcement. The method involves marking a parked vehicle's tires with chalk to monitor how long it remains in a time-limited zone. When the car is parked, a parking enforcement officer discreetly applies a white mark to one of its tires. The marking is typically in the form of a line from the tire to the pavement, which makes it easy to notice if the car has moved.

After an allotted time, typically around 15 minutes, the officer revisits the area. If the marked car is still parked, it means the vehicle has overstayed the permitted time. In this case, overstaying may warrant a parking violation notice. The tire chalking method has been widely used across the United States due to its low cost and ease of implementation.

However, the system has several drawbacks, one being that weather conditions such as rain or snow can wash away the marks, rendering the system ineffective. Also, since this is done discreetly, drivers aware of the practice can simply remove the chalk mark or reposition their vehicle to avoid detection. To top it off, chalking by parking enforcement officers can also feel intrusive to drivers and may raise questions about the method's fairness.

