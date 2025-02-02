The History Behind The McLaren Logo: How Has The Symbol Changed & Which Was The OG?

McLaren's first logo featured a combination of multiple text elements and images. It included a green and white checkered flag symbolizing the finish line, a silhouette of a McLaren F1 car, a Kiwi bird, and the name of Bruce McLaren and the "Motor Racing Team" written at the bottom. The logo was designed by renowned motorsport artist Michael Turner, a close friend of Bruce McLaren. The Kiwi bird in the logo, which is New Zealand's national symbol, commemorates Bruce's love for New Zealand, the country he was from. McLaren used this logo from 1963 to 1966.

In 1967, McLaren made major changes to its logo. While Turner retained the Kiwi bird in the new design, the silhouette of the bird was transformed into the "Speedy Kiwi" to symbolize the high speeds McLaren cars could achieve. Also, unlike the previous logo, which featured a mix of black, red, green, and white, the new design combined papaya orange and black. The black was used for the text, which read "McLaren Cars," while the papaya orange was the color of the Kiwi bird.

What's fascinating about this logo is that even after more than five decades since its creation, no one knows what inspired Turner to use papaya orange, a shade that became so iconic it was later named McLaren Orange. Some believe the color represented New Zealand's national racing color, while others speculate it was chosen to honor one of McLaren's sponsors at the time, which used orange in its branding. Whatever the reason, the papaya orange in the McLaren logo helped its cars stand out easily on the racetrack.

