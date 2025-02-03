Kawasaki's Mule Vs Ridge: How Do These UTVs Compare?
UTVs (Utility Task Vehicles) have exploded in popularity in recent years and are separated into multiple categories based on powertrain configurations and capabilities. While the industry has experienced a few dips in sales, according to the online resource Power Sports Business, the North American UTV sector moved 568,944 units in 2023 alone.
With so many variations of UTVs, also known as side-by-sides, it can be a little confusing identifying what sets these models apart, especially when looking at different models sold within one brand. The Kawasaki Mule has been around since 1988 and was one of the first UTVs available, featuring an open cab, rear hauling bed, and 454cc twin-cylinder engine. Of course, the Mule has evolved over the years, with several new features and enhanced performance, designed for work tasks in the agricultural, ranching, and construction fields, to name a few.
The Kawasaki Ridge is a brand-new edition to the powersport lineup and was famously introduced in a 2024 Super Bowl commercial featuring a recognizable celebrity sporting a mullet. We previously compared Kawasaki's Mule vs. Teryx UTVs, noting the Mule is a work-type side-by-side and the Teryx is purely for off-road thrills. With that in mind, the Ridge is essentially a middle ground option with qualities of both UTVs. With that in mind, there are some similarities between the Mule and the Ridge, but when compared, there are still differences that could determine which is better for your specific needs.
Why you might want a Kawasaki Mule
One convenient aspect of the Mule is increased passenger capacity. With options to accommodate up to six people in addition to a maximum 22-inch (length) by 53.7-inch (width) by 11-inch (height) cargo bed, the Mule offers a capacity of up to 999 pounds. Just be aware that the six-person option lowers the cargo bed capacity down to 350 pounds due to the extra weight. In addition, you can alternate between a three-person cab (with a larger sized cargo bed) and six-person cab quickly with built-in clips and sliding mechanisms.
Another distinction that belongs to the Mule is a diesel engine option, which is not available on the Ridge. The Mule Pro-DXT EPS for example, comes equipped with a 993cc three-cylinder OHV diesel engine capable of elevated levels of torque at lower RPM and a towing capacity of 2,000 pounds.
It's important to mention that the base 2025 Mule (2-passenger) starts at only $8,299, with the top-of-the-line 2025 Mule Pro-FXT 1000 Platinum Ranch Edition (up to 6 passengers), beginning at $21,899. Of course, 2024 models are slightly cheaper. This lower price point makes the Mule a more financially economical option over the Ridge. Lastly, given the longevity of this side-by-side, there are also far more choices in terms of the best accessories for your Kawasaki Mule. Bottom line, if you're looking for utility and power without all the frills at a lower price, the Mule is a viable choice.
Reasons to opt for the Kawasaki Ridge
The Ridge comes equipped with a 999cc inline four-cylinder outputting 92 horsepower. This Kawasaki also offers a four-wheel drive mode, a locking rear differential, 13.6 inches of ground clearance, but also a cargo bed, available winch, and more. You can purchase the base 2025 Ridge model for $22,999. However, if you want all the bells and whistles, the 2025 Ridge Limited HVAC is priced starting from $32,999. Meanwhile, the six passenger 2025 Ridge XR Crew Limited HVAC is at a whopping $38,099.
Not only does the Ridge offer robust performance and backcountry capability, but it also incorporates additional technology features and luxuries. For example, the Ridge HVAC includes a sealed cabin that provides both heat and air-conditioning, protecting you from the elements. In addition, the interior and dashboard look more like something out of a new truck than a UTV, with ambient lighting, LCD that offers several display options, as well as app and Bluetooth integration.
In terms of utility, the Ridge is no slouch, with a 2,500-pound towing capacity and cargo bed able to hold 1,000 pounds of material, it actually outperforms the Mule in these categories. Ultimately, if you want the best of both worlds, a versatile work-horse combined with an off-road pulse raiser, and you don't mind the extra cost, Kawasaki's Ridge is a great option.