Kawasaki's Mule Vs Ridge: How Do These UTVs Compare?

UTVs (Utility Task Vehicles) have exploded in popularity in recent years and are separated into multiple categories based on powertrain configurations and capabilities. While the industry has experienced a few dips in sales, according to the online resource Power Sports Business, the North American UTV sector moved 568,944 units in 2023 alone.

With so many variations of UTVs, also known as side-by-sides, it can be a little confusing identifying what sets these models apart, especially when looking at different models sold within one brand. The Kawasaki Mule has been around since 1988 and was one of the first UTVs available, featuring an open cab, rear hauling bed, and 454cc twin-cylinder engine. Of course, the Mule has evolved over the years, with several new features and enhanced performance, designed for work tasks in the agricultural, ranching, and construction fields, to name a few.

The Kawasaki Ridge is a brand-new edition to the powersport lineup and was famously introduced in a 2024 Super Bowl commercial featuring a recognizable celebrity sporting a mullet. We previously compared Kawasaki's Mule vs. Teryx UTVs, noting the Mule is a work-type side-by-side and the Teryx is purely for off-road thrills. With that in mind, the Ridge is essentially a middle ground option with qualities of both UTVs. With that in mind, there are some similarities between the Mule and the Ridge, but when compared, there are still differences that could determine which is better for your specific needs.

