3 Cheaper Alternatives To The Porsche Cayenne GTS

For those unaware, yes, Porsche still makes a V8 engine and it's available in the automaker's 2025 Cayenne GTS, among other models. With an excellent blending of performance, luxury, and functionality, the Cayenne GTS (Gran Turismo Sport) is available in either an SUV or coupe configuration. In terms of output, you'll find a 4.0-liter twin-turbo that outputs an impressive 493 hp and 486 lb-ft of torque. This power translates to a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds, and the capability to reach a top speed of 171 miles per hour.

Combine those figures with all-wheel drive and an adaptive air suspension system, and you have not only a potent powerplant under the hood, but a refined ride with precise cornering ability. We had the opportunity to experience the 2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS first hand, and were impressed by the technology-infused dashboard, Race-Tex micro-suede upholstery, and roomy cargo space.

The Porsche Cayenne GTS is a great option, but one that comes with a hefty starting price of $124,900. So, what if you dig this Porsche SUV, but it's a bit outside your budget? Fortunately, there are some less expensive options that can give you a similar experience, if you're in the market for a performance-oriented SUV. In fact, you can find more competitively priced high-end performance options from Porsche, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. Keep in mind, however, that in order to be comparable, these options — while less expensive than the Cayenne GTS — are still expensive vehicles.

