3 Cheaper Alternatives To The Porsche Cayenne GTS
For those unaware, yes, Porsche still makes a V8 engine and it's available in the automaker's 2025 Cayenne GTS, among other models. With an excellent blending of performance, luxury, and functionality, the Cayenne GTS (Gran Turismo Sport) is available in either an SUV or coupe configuration. In terms of output, you'll find a 4.0-liter twin-turbo that outputs an impressive 493 hp and 486 lb-ft of torque. This power translates to a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds, and the capability to reach a top speed of 171 miles per hour.
Combine those figures with all-wheel drive and an adaptive air suspension system, and you have not only a potent powerplant under the hood, but a refined ride with precise cornering ability. We had the opportunity to experience the 2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS first hand, and were impressed by the technology-infused dashboard, Race-Tex micro-suede upholstery, and roomy cargo space.
The Porsche Cayenne GTS is a great option, but one that comes with a hefty starting price of $124,900. So, what if you dig this Porsche SUV, but it's a bit outside your budget? Fortunately, there are some less expensive options that can give you a similar experience, if you're in the market for a performance-oriented SUV. In fact, you can find more competitively priced high-end performance options from Porsche, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. Keep in mind, however, that in order to be comparable, these options — while less expensive than the Cayenne GTS — are still expensive vehicles.
The 2025 Porsche Macan GTS
You don't even need to change automakers for the Macan GTS, which is not nearly as robust as the Cayenne GTS, but still packs quite a performance punch and all-wheel drive technology. Still within the SUV category, the Macan GTS comes equipped with an available 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 that generates 434 horsepower. With the optional Sport Chrono Package, this SUV can do 0-60 in 4.3 seconds and hit 169 miles per hour.
The Macan GTS also includes the Race-Tex interior, a refined driver cockpit, and the automaker's PCM (Porsche Communication Management) touchscreen media center. Although, it doesn't include the available 10.9-inch front passenger seat display available on the Cayenne GTS. Cargo space isn't as roomy in the Macan GTS, but the rear compartment still offers 53.1-cubic feet of space, compared to the Cayenne GTS at 60.3-cubic feet.
While the base Macan GTS starts at $89,000, in order to get the above performance figures that more closely match the Cayenne GTS, you'll need the GTS Sports Package, which includes the Sport Chrono Package. With the additional performance options included, this luxury-performance SUV will cost you around $103,575.
The 2025 BMW X7 M60i
Another great option in lieu of the Cayenne GTS, is the X7 M60i from BMW. With a larger 4.4-liter TwinPower turbo V8, this SUV makes an additional 30 horsepower over the Porsche, with a total of 523 horses under the hood. The difference is more noticeable in terms of torque, with the BMW generating 553 lb-ft, which is nearly 70 lb-ft more than the Cayenne GTS. This BMW is also quick off the line, reaching 60 mph in 4.5 seconds – just one tenth of a second slower than the Porsche. The X7 M60i also offers comparable ride and handling features, with self-leveling air suspension and integral active steering that includes the back wheels.
Inside this BMW SUV, you'll find Merino leather, a 14.9-inch media center, and premium Harman Kardon audio system with amplifier, that includes 16 speakers. In terms of comfort and convenience, you get heating options implemented into the front seats, armrests, and steering wheel. Additional features include privacy glass, sound-dampening acoustic glass, and multiple USB-C ports for charging needs.
Regarding storage, the X7 M60i offers between 48.6 and 90.4 cubic feet contingent on the selected seat configuration. You can pick up a 2025 BMW X7 M60i for a starting MSRP of $111,900, which is $13,000 off the sticker price of the Cayenne GTS. We had an opportunity to test out the more compact 2024 BMW X5 M60i and enjoyed the V8 powertrain, although we noticed how quickly add-on options pushed the price beyond the starting $90,850.
The 2025 Mercedes Benz GLS 580 4MATIC SUV
If you were keen on the Cayenne GTS due to its V8 but didn't click with the BMW, the GLS from Mercedes Benz also comes with a larger engine. The 4.0-liter biturbo with mild hybrid drive powertrain allows the GLS to also produce more gusto than Porsche's pricier option, with 510 horsepower. This enables the Mercedes to achieve a snappy 0-60 mph time of 4.7 seconds, which is just slightly slower than the Cayenne GTS. With a fully variable all-wheel drive system standard, this luxury SUV can hold its own against the Porsche in demanding driving scenarios.
In terms of opulent features, while the Cayenne GTS has an optional massage function for an additional $1,810, the GLS offers multicontour front seats with massage function standard. You'll also get receive leather upholstery, and a panorama roof without needing to purchase any additional add-on packages.
In terms of functional cargo space, depending on the configuration, the GLS offers up to 84.7-cubic feet, outdoing the Cayenne GTS. You can purchase a 2025 Mercedes Benz GLS 580 starting at $114,800, a little over $10,000 cheaper than the Porsche. Although, as we explained in our 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS 4MATIC Review, be cautious with add-ons and packages, as the starting price can shoot up dramatically quickly.