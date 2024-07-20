Yes, Porsche Still Makes A V8 Engine (And Here's What It Powers)

German engineer Ferdinand Porsche already had experience working with Daimler-Benz when he set up his own firm in 1931. Later in the decade, he was hired by Adolf Hitler's government to design the Type 1 Volkswagen Beetle, which was first imported to the United States in 1949. The year before that, Porsche and his son had established their own automaking business in Austria with the help of 200 employees. In June 1948, their first car, the 356, hit the road. It was powered by a four-cylinder, 1.1-liter engine borrowed from Volkswagen, although the Porsche team boosted its output to a whopping 35 horsepower.

Porsche began making its own engines less than a decade later, but stuck mostly to four- and six-cylinder powerplants early on. The company's first V8 didn't arrive until 1978 under the hood of the 928. Porsche has a long history of success in auto racing, including a record 19 wins at the grueling 24 Hours of LeMans. Those efforts have kept Porsche's engine manufacturing chops sharp over the years. While some of Porsche's most iconic models like the Carrera and 912 have relied on four-and six-cylinder powerplants, Porsche still makes some mighty potent V8 powerplants. Read on to discover all the current Porsche models which can be purchased with a V8 engine.