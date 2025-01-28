What Does A Blue Title Mean In Texas?

It's important to understand a car's title before you buy it, and part of that is knowing what its color means. In Texas, there are pink titles, blue titles, and blue titles with brands. A pink title means that the vehicle isn't drivable and can't be licensed, usually due to a big accident or extreme conditions (like a fire). The first type of blue title is for a car deemed "clear," meaning nothing was reported. The second kind of blue title has a stamp on it, called a title brand, which indicates there are things to note about the vehicle before purchasing.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles says some cars with title brands are safe to drive after proper repairs were made — and some aren't. Branded blue titles deemed drivable include "custom vehicle," meaning the body has been altered from the manufacturer's design (like these cool customs by George Barris), and "rebuilt," a car previously marked as salvaged but rebuilt to meet safety standards. This is also known as "prior salvage."

A blue title with the "salvage" brand means the car was wrecked — but can be rebuilt. "Gray market" refers to a car manufactured outside the U.S. and not in compliance with American standards, meaning it can't be registered. A blue title that says "junk" means the car is no longer safe to operate and has no resale value outside of getting scrapped for parts. A car labeled "junk" can never be registered.

