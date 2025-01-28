Is A Dirt Bike Helmet Street Legal? Here's What You Need To Know

Riding around on any two-wheeled form of transportation presents added danger compared to driving a car or truck. You're far more physically exposed, so if you should end up in an accident, the damage to your body could be more extreme. Therefore, taking the necessary safety precautions and investing in the right protection is crucial. Perhaps most important is head protection in the form of a helmet. There are multiple major motorcycle helmet brands of varying quality out there, but some might wonder if opting for a regular motorcycle helmet is their only option. For example, what's the protocol when it comes to wearing a dirt bike helmet while on the street instead of a standard motorcycle helmet?

Even though dirt bike helmets are shaped differently from conventional motorcycle helmets, they're still intended to protect the wearer. Still, since helmet laws vary across the United States, you have to do some digging to see whether a dirt bike helmet is legal for you to wear. New Hampshire, Illinois, and Iowa don't require riders to wear helmets, while several others only require them for younger riders or higher-powered bikes. The remainder implement universal helmet laws, requiring all riders to wear them on the street. If the law requires you to wear a helmet, then it must be up to the safety standards set by the Department of Transportation.

The DOT is stringent with its helmet safety guidelines, known as Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 218, hence why not all dirt bike helmets are considered street safe.

