Is A Dirt Bike Helmet Street Legal? Here's What You Need To Know
Riding around on any two-wheeled form of transportation presents added danger compared to driving a car or truck. You're far more physically exposed, so if you should end up in an accident, the damage to your body could be more extreme. Therefore, taking the necessary safety precautions and investing in the right protection is crucial. Perhaps most important is head protection in the form of a helmet. There are multiple major motorcycle helmet brands of varying quality out there, but some might wonder if opting for a regular motorcycle helmet is their only option. For example, what's the protocol when it comes to wearing a dirt bike helmet while on the street instead of a standard motorcycle helmet?
Even though dirt bike helmets are shaped differently from conventional motorcycle helmets, they're still intended to protect the wearer. Still, since helmet laws vary across the United States, you have to do some digging to see whether a dirt bike helmet is legal for you to wear. New Hampshire, Illinois, and Iowa don't require riders to wear helmets, while several others only require them for younger riders or higher-powered bikes. The remainder implement universal helmet laws, requiring all riders to wear them on the street. If the law requires you to wear a helmet, then it must be up to the safety standards set by the Department of Transportation.
The DOT is stringent with its helmet safety guidelines, known as Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 218, hence why not all dirt bike helmets are considered street safe.
DOT guidelines determine dirt bike helmet street legality
DOT-approved helmets will feature a label indicating that they have been approved for street use, though this isn't foolproof. It's not uncommon for vendors of non-DOT-approved helmets to distribute fake DOT stickers. So, in order to protect yourself and your fellow riders, it's important to not only be mindful of the legitimacy of these labels, but to familiarize yourself with the DOT guidelines behind real ones. This way you can determine if a dirt bike helmet is street legal or not without relying solely on a fakable label. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration explains the ways in which someone can tell if a helmet is truly up to the FMVSS 218 standard.
For one, there's the weight. Most regulation helmets feel substantial and weigh around 3 lbs. Within, there should be ample padding, typically expanded polystyrene, at around three-quarters of an inch in thickness. The outer shell should also be thick. Next is the chin strap, which should feel durable in hand with solid rivets keeping it attached to the helmet itself. Labeling from Snell or the American National Standards Institute could also be present, asserting that it has been vetted for safety. The helmet should be relatively smoothed out, too, as protrusions any bigger than two-tenths from the shell of the helmet are considered hazardous.
Still, just because some dirt bike helmets can be safely used on the road doesn't necessarily mean they should be. Many experienced riders haven't had the best time with such headwear.
Many feel dirt bike helmets aren't ideal for use on the road
In a pinch, certain DOT-friendly dirt bike helmets are just fine on the road. They'll keep you safe while still meeting the legal guidelines. At the same time, if you have a proper motorcycle helmet or the funds to get one, you might be better off going that route instead. There are several varieties to consider, from open-face to modular, though you should see if they meet your state's laws pertaining to eye coverings, and chin straps. If you can wear one, you'll likely find it more comfortable than a dirt bike helmet.
One of the main drawbacks to dirt bike helmets in street contexts is wind noise, especially at highway speeds. "You get crazy loud wind noise above 80 km/h which is kinda acceptable if your willing to wear ear plugs when going on longer rides," wrote Redditor u/Prince-Farquaad in a thread on the subject. Others, like u/Building_Everything, warn that the shape of a dirt bike helmet isn't great for your neck as you ride: "The long visor will pull your head back constantly, leaving you with a sore neck."
In a separate thread, Reddit user u/danath34 echoed similar sentiments regarding noise and discomfort, in addition to highlighting the lack of protection against debris at high speeds. With all of that said, some still feel that in spite of all these negatives, they're a fine choice for trips around town. Others recommend full-face helmets for on-the-road use, of which there are plenty of great ones to choose from these days.