What Is Spotify's No Healthy Upstream Error And Can You Fix It?

There are few things more annoying than opening Spotify, only to be hit with a blank screen with a "no healthy upstream" message. This error means your device can't connect to the Spotify servers. According to Spotify, it's often caused by your slow internet connection or problematic network configurations.

However, you might also see the "no healthy upstream" error if there's a temporary outage on Spotify systems. There are also certain instances — such as when Spotify Wrapped comes out — when the Spotify servers are overloaded and become unreachable to some. In these cases, all you can do is wait for anywhere between a few minutes and a couple of hours before trying the app or Web Player again. If you seem to be the only one among your friends and family getting the "no healthy upstream" error, don't ditch Spotify for a local music player just yet — here are a few tips and tricks to get back to your music streaming session.