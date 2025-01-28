3 Discontinued Kawasaki Cruisers That Deserve A Second Chance

There are some names in the motorcycle arena that inspire legitimate reverie among riders. If speed is what you're after when you slide into the saddle, Kawasaki is no doubt one of those names for you. The Japanese bike maker has, after all, delivered unto the roadways and raceways of the world a seemingly endless run of souped up cycles since it entered the high octane chat in the 1950s.

Among the brand's most successful builds, many have, of course, born its iconic Ninja name plate. While speed has been Kawasaki's calling card over the years, the brand has had just as much success manufacturing bikes built for off-road racing and adventures. But one could argue that the brand has had a little less success in delivering more classic everyday riders like touring bikes and cruisers over the years.

That's not for lack of trying, as Kawasaki has long had skin in the game for bikes best suited to stylishly cruising the freeway. Frankly, Kawasaki feels like one of the more underrated names in the cruising bike arena in particular, as the brand currently has a few beauties in its stable of two-wheeled offerings, including the long-beloved and recently revived Eliminator. And it has quite a few more in its past, including some cruisers that were, perhaps, discontinued a touch before their time. Here's a look at 3 classic Kawasaki cruisers that we would love to see reborn for the modern era of motorcycle riders.

