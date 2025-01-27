How To Export Your Bluesky Data (And Delete The Account)
After Twitter's rebrand as X, many of those who enjoyed the old Twitter experience have found Bluesky — which is the closest alternative in terms of how the social media app looks, functions, and feels. Being decentralized has its advantages too, including greater control over your own data and reduced censorship. There's a lot to know about this relatively new social media site before you make the switch, especially in how Bluesky compares to X/Twitter.
If you've already signed up for an account out of sheer excitement or curiosity, we don't blame you. Many people created Bluesky accounts as soon as the site started growing popular — but never ended up using it. As is the case with every social media platform, it takes frequent use and regular interactions with other people to build an algorithm that suits you. In case you haven't found the time to switch over to Bluesky, but would still want to retain your existing data, here's how to do so.
Exporting your Bluesky data into a CAR file
Bluesky makes data extraction easy, and it exports your information in a CAR (Content Addressable Archives) file. The contents of this file aren't similar or as accessible as a regular JSON export, but it serves its purpose of consolidating your publicly available data into a compact archive. It's worth noting that this CAR file will not include any media or private data, like your DMs. The steps to export your Bluesky data are as follows, and can be performed either on the web in a browser, or through the Android or iOS app:
- On your device, log into your Bluesky account.
- Navigate to Settings. On the web version, you should spot this option in the sidebar. On the mobile app, you will have to swipe to access the hamburger menu and then head to the settings page.
- Click or tap on the "Account" option.
- Click on "Export my data."
- Finally, select the "Download CAR file" option.
The file containing your Bluesky data will then be downloaded to your device shortly. With the CAR file in your possession, you can move to a different server, or host one of your own on Bluesky. Though it's possible to parse the contents of this file into a more recognizable JSON format, the process requires a bit of technical know-how. If interested, you can follow the steps detailed over at Bluesky's documentation.
Deleting your Bluesky account
Once you've exported your data, you can proceed to delete your Bluesky account for good. This will delete your profile, including all posts and images you've shared. Deleting your Bluesky account is straightforward and only takes a few steps:
- On your phone or computer, log into your Bluesky account.
- Navigate to Settings > Account. On the mobile app, you need to tap on the hamburger menu to access these options.
- Tap on "Delete account."
- Bluesky will ask for email confirmation. Tap on the "Send Email" button.
- You should momentarily receive a confirmation code via email. Enter this code and your profile password, and confirm by tapping on "Delete my account."
If you haven't received an email, check to see which email address your Bluesky account is associated with by navigating to Settings > Account. You can change your email address by tapping on "Change email" and entering a new one.
Bluesky also offers you the option to temporarily deactivate your account. This can come in handy if you're going on a hiatus, or don't want to completely nuke your Bluesky profile. This also hides your profile and posts from other users, as if your account was deleted. Navigate to Settings > Account, and tap on the "Deactivate account" option. Unlike a few other social media platforms, there is no time limit to how long your Bluesky account can stay deactivated. If you ever wish to rejoin the site, simply sign in with your username and password.