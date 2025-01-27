Energica Ego Electric Motorcycle: Top Speed, Max Range, & More
Over the past decade, Italian motorcycle manufacturer Energica has carried the torch for premium electric motorcycles that deliver environmental sustainability without sacrificing power. Headquartered in the Italian Motor Valley, Energica's motorcycles garner positive reviews for combining the elegance of Italy's luxury car heritage with high-end electric performance and sustainability metrics. Just look at Energica's success on the European racing circuit, where it served as the sole manufacturer for the premier all-electric FIM Enel MotoE World Cup for five seasons.
Energica's lineup consists of four diverse offerings: Batting first is the much-lauded Experia, Europe's first 0-emission adventure touring bike. For long-distance-oriented bikers who want reliability and comfort, Energica offers the ESSEESSE9; a retro-styled seater with a range of 261 miles. Riders prioritizing speed, torque, and acceleration can opt for the Energica Eva Rebelle; a no-nonsense naked speedster guaranteed to satisfy even the most unquenchable speed addictions.
However, the crème de la crème of Energica's EV offerings is the Energica EGO+: a supercharged electric racing bike that packs a serious punch. Sitting on a 45.9-inch steel tubular trellis, this electric racer delivers top-end speed and acceleration without sacrificing its range — a rarity in these early days of the electric motorcycle market. With that said, some are still skeptical that EV motorcycles can live up to the billing of their less sustainable competitors.
A need for (sustainable) speed
After cutting its teeth on the European racing circuit, the Energica EGO+ has developed into one of the fastest electric motorcycles on the market. Rocking a 300-volt Hybrid Synchronous Motor (HSM) with a liquid-cooled 3-phase, the EGO+ reaches a blazing top speed of 150 miles per hour. But as all race bike enthusiasts know, acceleration is the name of the game. The Energica EGO+ doesn't disappoint in that regard either, going from 0-60 mph in a hair-raising 2.8 seconds.
Those needing an even faster jump off the starting line can opt for the EGO + RS, which shaves an additional 0.2 seconds off its acceleration time. The EGO+ also delivers serious power, reaching 171 horsepower and an impressive 164 ft-lbs of torque at peak performance. As one of the fastest automatic motorcycles ever built that does away with the hassle of transmission gears, clutch, and shifting, the Energica EGO+ returns its rider's focus back to the road.
The bike's sophisticated VCU delivers what Energica dubs "instant torque," with its electric motor reaching full power immediately. Riders of the EGO+ can cycle through four riding modes and regenerative maps, making it a malleable riding experience. Add a ride-by-wire system, elevated cruise control, a traction control system with six intervention levels on top of eABS and Bosch ABS, along with microswitch safety features, and the Energica EGO+ becomes a smooth yet powerful ride.
An EV with range and style
Most EV skeptics hang their concerns on their limited range and burdensome charge time. For prospective buyers of the Energica EGO+, however, battery life may not be a major concern. Sporting a lithium polymer (Li-NMC) battery with a capacity of 21.5 kWh, the EGO+ reaches a max range of 261 miles. With a maximum recharge rate of 250 miles per hour of charging, and a customizable charge interruption function allowing users to stop charging at particular levels, the EGO+'s battery enables its drivers to return to the road as quickly and efficiently as possible.
Add the fact that the battery lives for 1,200 full discharge-recharge cycles and riders should expect that their EGO+ is built to last. In addition to quick recharges and elite range, Energica touts that its battery packs are equipped with a Battery Management System that functions as an "intelligent device with its own electrical brain," maximizing both safety and performance. According to its website, Energica is the only bike on the market delivering this type of proprietary technology.
With elite speed, optimal battery life, and a wide variety of sophisticated features, it's no wonder Energica claims its EGO+ is the world's "highest performing" electric motorcycle. Unfortunately, the manufacturer prices its EV superstar as such, with models starting at 31,812 euros (approximately $33,165.83). The good news is that buyers are guaranteed a motorcycle that looks as good as it performs, as the bike's three color schemes — Metal Black, Sport Black, and the Italian-flag-inspired Tricolor — are certain to stand out on both the road and racetrack.