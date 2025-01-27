Energica Ego Electric Motorcycle: Top Speed, Max Range, & More

Over the past decade, Italian motorcycle manufacturer Energica has carried the torch for premium electric motorcycles that deliver environmental sustainability without sacrificing power. Headquartered in the Italian Motor Valley, Energica's motorcycles garner positive reviews for combining the elegance of Italy's luxury car heritage with high-end electric performance and sustainability metrics. Just look at Energica's success on the European racing circuit, where it served as the sole manufacturer for the premier all-electric FIM Enel MotoE World Cup for five seasons.

Energica's lineup consists of four diverse offerings: Batting first is the much-lauded Experia, Europe's first 0-emission adventure touring bike. For long-distance-oriented bikers who want reliability and comfort, Energica offers the ESSEESSE9; a retro-styled seater with a range of 261 miles. Riders prioritizing speed, torque, and acceleration can opt for the Energica Eva Rebelle; a no-nonsense naked speedster guaranteed to satisfy even the most unquenchable speed addictions.

However, the crème de la crème of Energica's EV offerings is the Energica EGO+: a supercharged electric racing bike that packs a serious punch. Sitting on a 45.9-inch steel tubular trellis, this electric racer delivers top-end speed and acceleration without sacrificing its range — a rarity in these early days of the electric motorcycle market. With that said, some are still skeptical that EV motorcycles can live up to the billing of their less sustainable competitors.

