Do Navy Ships Have Wi-Fi On Board? Security Concerns, Explained

The U.S. Navy has always been one of the world's most sophisticated armed forces. With its top-of-the-line equipment and ships — including the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), the largest, most advanced aircraft carrier worldwide — the Navy spares no expense when it comes to the technology housed in its vessels.

However, recent questions have arisen about Wi-Fi — or the lack of it — in the Navy's ships. It has come to light that, despite how advanced they are, they may not have Wi-Fi networks for their crew members. In today's world, where many consider the internet a basic need, it might sound preposterous that those serving with the Navy may be required to go months on end without accessing the internet via Wi-Fi. So do these mighty vessels come with networks?

Well, some Navy ships do have Wi-Fi onboard. But the situation is more complex than you might think.