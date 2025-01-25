Why Your iPhone Call Volume Is Low And How To Fix It

Among all the features of your iPhone, making and receiving calls remains one of its most essential functions — something you likely do every day. Hence, it can be frustrating when you're on a call and struggle to hear the other person, even with the volume turned up. Such issues can make it difficult to hear clearly, leading to confusion, miscommunication, or the need to constantly ask the other person to speak louder.

There can be several reasons why your iPhone's call volume might be lower than expected. It could be something as simple as your phone case blocking the ear speaker, or it might be related to a software issue. In some cases, network problems — such as weak signal strength or interference during the call — can also cause low audio levels.

Fortunately, you don't have to settle for a poor calling experience. In this article, we'll walk you through some effective solutions to fix low call volume on your iPhone so you can get back to enjoying clear, hassle-free conversations. Let's dive in!