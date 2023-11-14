How To Secure Your Data Before Sending Your Apple Device For Repair

Is your MacBook's keyboard experiencing phantom typing? Is your iPhone's screen suddenly ignoring your taps and swipes? Or maybe your Apple Watch refuses to charge for no apparent reason. Whatever you're experiencing, the solution is likely the same: send the device to Apple so the company's technicians can figure out what's wrong and, if possible, fix it. Before you hand over your device, though, you need to back up your data.

That's not just my opinion, mind. Apple advises its customers to back up their devices before sending them in for repairs, and the reason is simple: the company isn't responsible for any data you lose during the repair process — which, in some cases, involves simply sending the customer a replacement device and shipping their original one off to be refurbished or recycled. Quite obviously, if you receive a replacement device, it'll be a blank slate. The only way to get all of your apps, files, and similar content back, is by loading a data backup created from your previous device.

The responsibility to create that data backup is entirely on you. The good news is that you don't have to find and manually save every piece of data — Apple includes backup features on its devices, whether you're looking to ship in your brand-new MacBook, an aging iPad, or your daily driver iPhone. You have two options — local and cloud backups — though I typically advise users to create one of each, particularly if your device contains important school, personal, and/or work data.