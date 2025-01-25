CPU Over Temperature Error: What It Means And How To Fix It

The Central Processing Unit (CPU) is the heart of any computer, and like any powerful electronic component, it generates heat during its operations. Being a crucial part of the system, CPUs are designed to function within a specific temperature range. However, if this range is exceeded — often due to heat generation surpassing heat dissipation — you may experience performance issues. In some cases, this can result in the "CPU Over Temperature Error" message on your PC.

Advertisement

This overheating issue can arise from several factors, including inadequate cooling, poor airflow inside the case, excessive dust buildup, or even malware. When the CPU temperature becomes too high, your system will typically throttle the processor's performance to prevent damage or, in more severe cases, shut down entirely.

Ignoring this warning can cause long-term damage to your CPU and other system components, leading to instability, crashes, or even complete system failure. Depending on your situation, fixing the underlying issue might be as quick as adjusting the PC's position for better airflow or as complex as reapplying thermal paste and resetting BIOS settings. In any case, it's possible to get rid of this error for good with the following tips.

Advertisement