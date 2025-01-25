How To Use Chat Bubbles On Android (And Why You Should)

If you're the kind of person who tends to have multiple conversations at once, hopping between your messaging apps and whatever else you're doing, you know how tedious it can be to switch between them. Even keeping track of all your conversations can be a challenge. It's a struggle familiar to most of us in the digital age, but Android has a built-in solution.

Of all the changes to Android over the years, Chat Bubbles is one of the most underrated, mostly because Google seems to have forgotten it exists since adding it in Android 11. Enabling Chat Bubbles will turn each individual conversation you're having in certain apps into its own, collapsible window that stays pinned to your screen in a small circle with that contact's profile picture while minimized. This allows you to immediately open any of your chats no matter what else you're doing on your phone, and then to seamlessly close the chat and resume your previous task. This style of conversation management isn't everyone's cup of tea, but it's certainly a welcome addition to the Android suite.

In this article, we'll explore how to enable and customize Android Chat Bubbles, as well as how to use them to manage your conversations on any device running Android 11 or later. Up front, there aren't many apps it works in on most versions of Android, with the main supported apps being Google Messages and Signal. However, Samsung Galaxy users are in for an extra treat, as Samsung includes some unique bubble-adjacent features in its One UI Android skin.