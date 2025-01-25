Nissan Armada Vs. Infiniti QX80: 5 Key Differences You Should Know About
Suppose you're in the market for a full-size SUV and are a Nissan devotee. In that case, the likelihood is that you're torn between the Nissan Armada and Infiniti QX80, seeing as Infiniti is Nissan's luxury division. In addition, the Nissan Armada and Infiniti QX80 are two full-size SUVs with many shared similarities. Both models have been fully redesigned for the 2025 model year, are underpinned by a truck-based body-on-frame construction, have a 3.5-liter VR35DDTT twin-turbo V6 engine, nine-speed automatic transmission, three rows of seats, and seat up to eight passengers.
Even with their similarities, however, the Nissan Armada and Infiniti QX80 differ in their appeal and have many key differences you should know about before you finally decide to take the plunge. To help make things easier, we dug into their various specs and features to see how they compare, and have outlined the differences below. The data and information on this post come directly from the official Nissan and Infiniti Sites (where available), SlashGear's own reviews, and other leading industry sources.
The Nissan Armada is the cheaper of the two full-size SUVs
One of the major differences between the Nissan Armada and Infiniti QX80 is price. The base 2025 Nissan Armada SV trim, for example, has a starting MSRP of $56,520 (and a $2,010 destination fee) with the top-level trim costing $76,990, while the QX80 Pure begins at $82,450 (plus $1,995) and tops out at $110,595 for the costliest model. That price difference often comes down to the Infiniti's more lavish body treatments and higher level of luxury and desirable features.
For example, while the Infiniti offers a standard panoramic sunroof, power sunshade, and heated power-folding mirrors for the driver and passenger side, you don't get any of those features on the entry-level Nissan Armada. As well, the Nissan comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, while opting for the Infiniti QX80 gets you a more massive 20-inch alloy wheels.
Beyond the base grades, both SUVs offer several other trim levels to choose from. For the Nissan, they include SL (starts at $62,970), PRO-4X ($73,740), Platinum ($69,930), and Platinum Reserve ($76,990). With the Infiniti QX80, your other options for 2025 include the Luxe ($89,550), Sensory ($100,645), and Autograph ($110,595). For rear-drive Nissan Armada trims, opting for the available four-wheel drive system adds another $3,000 to the sticker price, while Infiniti charges $3,100 for the same feature.
The Infiniti QX80 is more powerful than the Nissan Armada
Although both SUVs come standard with a new twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that replaces the old naturally aspirated 5.6-liter V8 engine in the previous models, the version found on the Infiniti QX80 makes 25 more horsepower than the Nissan Armada one, as there's up to 450 hp on tap versus 425 horses for the Nissan. That difference is because the QX80 requires the use of premium 91 octane gas, whereas the Nissan Armada makes do with regular octane 87.
As for pulling power, there's 516 lb-ft of torque at the ready on both models, and putting that to good use is a new nine-speed automatic transmission, which replaces the previous seven-speed automatic. Both full-size SUVs can be had with either rear- or four-wheel drive. For the Nissan, four-wheel drive is standard on PRO-4X and optional on SV, SL, Platinum, and Platinum Reserve. Infiniti, for its own part, offers four-wheel drive as standard on the QX80 Sensory and Autograph trims and optional on Pure and Luxe trims. You can also have a height-adjustable, four-corner suspension system with either model — a first for both large SUVs.
And while the difference in fuel economy is negligible, the Nissan Armada compensates for its lower horsepower by being the more efficient SUV. The entry-level Nissan Armada SV, SL, and Platinum Reserve all return 18 mpg of combined city-fuel economy, which is 1 mpg better than the 17 mpg the Infiniti QX80 delivers. However, the new-for-2025, off-road-focused Armada PRO-4X is down on fuel economy compared to the Infiniti QX80, with 16 mpg combined. Both SUVs are rated to tow up to 8,500 pounds in standard guise — something Infiniti claims makes the QX80 best-in-class.
The Infiniti QX80 offers more luxurious features than the Nissan Armada
Given its price and status, you'd expect the 2025 Infiniti QX80 to be decked out in more luxurious finishes than the Nissan Armada, and that has turned out to be the case. The base QX80 offers synthetic leather upholstery, power front seats, memory settings for the front seats, heating functionality for the front- and second-row seats, second-row captain's chairs, a heated steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, ambient LED interior lighting, remote start, and push-button start.
The QX80 is also loaded with technology. There's a 14.3-inch main touchscreen, a 9-inch lower display, a 14.3-inch digital gauge cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, as well as Amazon Alexa. A wireless smartphone charger, Wi-Fi hotspot, navigation, HD Radio, satellite radio, eight USB ports, and a 14-speaker Klipsch sound system are also part of the standard QX80 package.
The Nissan Armada, on the other hand, comes standard with leatherette seats, power driver's seat, a leather-covered steering wheel, 12.3-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, a Wi-Fi hotspot, satellite radio, six USB ports, and a six-speaker audio system.
The Infiniti QX80 has more cargo space than the Nissan Armada
The Nissan Armada and Infiniti QX80 both provide a good deal of space to haul your cargo. However, the Infiniti QX80 has a larger cargo volume overall, with owners getting 22 cubic feet with all seats in use, 59 cubes behind the second row, and 101 cubic feet with the third and second rows folded down. The Nissan Armada, by comparison, provides 20.4 cubes with all seats upright, 56.3 cubic feet behind the second row, and 97.1 cubic feet behind the first row.
As for seating, the Nissan Armada SV, SL, and PRO-4X 4X4 carry eight people in standard configuration, but the SL trim is available with a captain's chairs package that seats seven instead. The top-level Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve, meanwhile, seats seven, but can carry eight when equipped with the split bench seat package.
The Infiniti QX80, however, seats seven across all four trim levels with the standard captain's chairs, but the Pure, Luxe, and Sensory grades have an optional three-across bench seat in the second row that raises seating capacity to eight. The range-topping Infiniti QX80 Autograph only has room for seven.
Leg and headroom in both SUVs is more than adequate in the first and second rows, but the Nissan Armada offers slightly more headroom in the first two rows, with 40.8 inches of headroom and 43.8 inches of front legroom, as well as 40 inches of headroom and 39.2 inches of legroom on the second row. With the Infiniti QX80, you get 39.1 inches of headroom and 43.8 inches of legroom up front, along with 37.8 inches of headroom and 39.2 inches of legroom in the second row. In the third row of both SUVs, there's 36.2 inches of headroom and 32.9 inches of legroom to work with.
The Infiniti QX80 is dimensionally longer than the Nissan Armada
The Nissan Armada and Infiniti QX80 are roughly similar in size with regard to their exterior dimensions, but the Infiniti QX80 is just that bit longer and taller, given its 211.2 inches of length and 76.6 inches of height, as opposed to 209.7 inches of length and 76.5 inches of height for the Nissan Armada. Otherwise, Both SUVs have the same 83.3 inches of width, 68 inches of front track width, and 67.9 inches of rear track width in the base trims. The tallest Nissan Armada and Infiniti QX80 trims are also both 77.9 inches high.
Ground clearance is impressive on both SUVs, too. Infiniti says the QX80's height-adjustable air suspension can be raised by up to 2.1 inches above standard height — something MotorTrend says will give the luxury SUV up to 10.0 inches of ground clearance. As for the Nissan Armada, you get up to 96 inches of ground clearance on the SV, PRO-4X, and Platinum Reserve, while the SL gives you 9.9 inches in ground clearance.
Are the Infiniti QX80's plush features worth the extra cash?
Opting for the base 2025 Nissan Armada over the Infiniti QX80 presents a saving of $25,930, which is too important to overlook and begs the question whether you should save yourself the premium and go for the Nissan Armada instead. Well, the major difference between the QX80 and Nissan Armada is that the former as a luxury model has a more polished exterior styling, along with a more upscale interior with better-feeling materials and technology, and the reputation for being highly refined in its road manners than the Nissan Armada. And, while it isn't specifically marketed as an off-road-oriented model, the QX80 should be more than alright on unpaved paths, thanks to its high ground clearance, available four-wheel drive system, 25.1-degree approach angle, 25.6-degree departure angle, and drive mode selector with Snow mode, which is designed to help you maintain grip on slippery surfaces.
However, if you're simply looking for a large SUV to convey your family in comfort, then that would be the Nissan Armada. The current third-generation is model is well-equipped with many niceties, and our review of the 2025 Nissan Armada found it's comfortable to drive on the pavement, too, especially in the $76,990 Platinum Reserve trim, where you get a standard air-suspension and extra-quilted leather seats with heating, cooling, and massaging functions for front occupants.
The Armada PRO-4X makes an even more compelling case for the Nissan
Now, compared to the Infiniti QX80, the Nissan Armada has the obvious advantage of being the cheaper, rugged runabout. But even by that established yardstick, the new, off-road-focused PRO-4X will feel a lot more utilitarian for those looking to venture off the beaten path. It comes with standard four-wheel drive, a height-adjustable air suspension, an electronic locking differential all-terrain tires, metal underbody skid plate, numerous cameras to help make viewing the areas around the SUV easier, and eight selectable drive modes (Standard, Eco, Sport, Tow, Snow, Sand, Rock, Mud/Rut) that should instill the confidence to play hard on even the most rugged of environments.
All this to say, simply, that you should consider the Nissan Armada if you're an off-road enthusiast, on a budget, or just want an SUV that's comfortable and spacious enough for the family. The Infiniti QX80, for its part, will do only if you're open to investing some serious money into a premium-looking SUV with a refined cabin as well as a stable and relaxing ride.