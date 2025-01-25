Nissan Armada Vs. Infiniti QX80: 5 Key Differences You Should Know About

The Nissan Armada and Infiniti QX80 both provide a good deal of space to haul your cargo. However, the Infiniti QX80 has a larger cargo volume overall, with owners getting 22 cubic feet with all seats in use, 59 cubes behind the second row, and 101 cubic feet with the third and second rows folded down. The Nissan Armada, by comparison, provides 20.4 cubes with all seats upright, 56.3 cubic feet behind the second row, and 97.1 cubic feet behind the first row.

As for seating, the Nissan Armada SV, SL, and PRO-4X 4X4 carry eight people in standard configuration, but the SL trim is available with a captain's chairs package that seats seven instead. The top-level Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve, meanwhile, seats seven, but can carry eight when equipped with the split bench seat package.

The Infiniti QX80, however, seats seven across all four trim levels with the standard captain's chairs, but the Pure, Luxe, and Sensory grades have an optional three-across bench seat in the second row that raises seating capacity to eight. The range-topping Infiniti QX80 Autograph only has room for seven.

Leg and headroom in both SUVs is more than adequate in the first and second rows, but the Nissan Armada offers slightly more headroom in the first two rows, with 40.8 inches of headroom and 43.8 inches of front legroom, as well as 40 inches of headroom and 39.2 inches of legroom on the second row. With the Infiniti QX80, you get 39.1 inches of headroom and 43.8 inches of legroom up front, along with 37.8 inches of headroom and 39.2 inches of legroom in the second row. In the third row of both SUVs, there's 36.2 inches of headroom and 32.9 inches of legroom to work with.

