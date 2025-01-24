Dodge Won't Make A Manual Hellcat, So One Enterprising Fan Did

There is now one manual Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat in the world, thanks to Dennis McCarthy and his Vehicle Effects crew. The Hellcat has never been available with a manual transmission, which has upset some drivers, so McCarthy took it upon himself to create a manual Hellcat (the only one on the planet). Known for building iconic movie cars in films like "Gran Turismo," "Transformers: Rise Of the Beasts," and the "Fast & Furious" franchise, it's no surprise that McCarthy's work on the Hellcat looks legit, with a manual swap worthy of a showroom floor.

Advertisement

The manual Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat makes a bit over 850 horsepower thanks to enlarged injectors, a pulley kit, and a tune. The SRT Hellcat usually has around 717 hp, so fans were pretty stunned by the powerful, tuned Hellcat with an extremely dramatic whine. When test driving the manual Hellcat, Autopia LA said it pulls nicely without being as violent as expected. In first gear, Autopia LA founder Shawn Davis got up to 4,500 rpm and the car was sprinting, thanks to its low-end torque power delivery. The consensus? A powerful, fun car to drive with surprisingly great stability.