Can You Put Jet Fuel In A Diesel Engine? (And What Happens If You Do?)
A lot of drivers have secretly had this thought — put jet fuel in their truck to make it even faster, like a road rocket. But this should probably remain a fantasy. Aviation and diesel fuels are made with very different engines and conditions in mind, which could lead to some dangerous complications if switched around.
There are two main types of jet fuel — Jet A and Jet B (though a newer Sustainable Aviation Fuel is starting to be implemented). Jet A and Jet B have different freezing points, with Jet B fuel often used for flights in harsher conditions. But even a regular aircraft flies in temperatures that drop to colder than minus 40 degrees — normal fuel would freeze in this weather, so jet fuel is largely made of kerosene, which has a lower freezing point. Jet fuel also adds a lot of things like anti-corrosive and de-icing agents that are not found in regular diesel.
Technically, jet fuel can be used to power a diesel engine — and it was when an expedition used Toyota Hilux pickups in Antarctica's freezing temps — but its different composition can lead to a less-than-optimal performance and even engine damage. In other words, don't expect your truck to suddenly be a rocket-like speed demon.
What to do if you get jet fuel in your diesel engine
A lot of truck enthusiasts have attempted to use jet fuel in their older diesel trucks, with varying results. It's not unheard of, and can be attempted if you're willing to add a few things to the mix — truck drivers recommend a lubricity additive to avoid damage. But if you put jet fuel in your diesel truck and want it removed, there are steps you can take to keep your engine safe.
Similarly to what to do if diesel fuel gets in your gas engine tank by accident, start by not turning on your truck. Then, call a mechanic or repair shop immediately. Get your truck towed there if you can, so you don't have to start the engine. At the garage, an expert will drain and rinse the tank, ensuring it's free of jet fuel. If you do choose to drive there (or have been driving with jet fuel for a bit), you may need a few more in-depth services like flushing the fuel line and replacing the fuel filter.