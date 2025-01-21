Can You Put Jet Fuel In A Diesel Engine? (And What Happens If You Do?)

A lot of drivers have secretly had this thought — put jet fuel in their truck to make it even faster, like a road rocket. But this should probably remain a fantasy. Aviation and diesel fuels are made with very different engines and conditions in mind, which could lead to some dangerous complications if switched around.

There are two main types of jet fuel — Jet A and Jet B (though a newer Sustainable Aviation Fuel is starting to be implemented). Jet A and Jet B have different freezing points, with Jet B fuel often used for flights in harsher conditions. But even a regular aircraft flies in temperatures that drop to colder than minus 40 degrees — normal fuel would freeze in this weather, so jet fuel is largely made of kerosene, which has a lower freezing point. Jet fuel also adds a lot of things like anti-corrosive and de-icing agents that are not found in regular diesel.

Technically, jet fuel can be used to power a diesel engine — and it was when an expedition used Toyota Hilux pickups in Antarctica's freezing temps — but its different composition can lead to a less-than-optimal performance and even engine damage. In other words, don't expect your truck to suddenly be a rocket-like speed demon.

