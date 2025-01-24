Yes, The Mercedes-Benz Bounce Mode Is Real - Here's How It Works
Technological advances are making cars smarter, and more adaptable to various driving conditions, than ever before. But as cool as some of the new driver-assistance and entertainment packages are, every once in a while a feature comes along and provides a different level of "wow" factor. If you've ever seen a Mercedes-Benz bobbing up and down like it's cruising through a hip-hop video, it's likely that the manufacturer's affectionately dubbed "Bounce Mode" feature got a "wow" or two.
Yes, Bounce Mode is real, and it can be added to the E-Active Body Control feature in some off-road packages available on Mercedes SUVs. Depending on the make and model of your Mercedes, that feature may be listed as either Free Driving Assist or Recovery Mode. As for how the feature works, it uses the hydraulics from the vehicle's air suspension system to intermittently raise and lower the vehicle's body, creating a bouncing effect that looks like it could be a lot of fun to use even when it's not necessary.
In some newer-model Mercedes equipped with E-Active Body Control, you may be able to adjust and distribute the level of bounce to the front and back of the vehicle through the Infotainment screen. You can even control individual wheels if there's one sector of the vehicle you think needs to bounce a little more than the others.
How to engage, and when to use, Mercedes' Bounce Mode
So when does Bounce Mode come in handy? It could prove invaluable in helping to dislodge your Mercedes should you get stuck in the mud, dirt, sand, or even snow. Of course, it's not guaranteed to get you unstuck, so you'll still need to be careful when navigating such driving conditions.
With that in mind, follow these steps to engage Bounce Mode in your Mercedes SUV:
- With your vehicle stopped, push the console's Home button or the steering wheel's touch control buttons to engage the Infotainment Screen.
- Navigate to and select Off-Road Mode among the Driving Mode options.
- In the center console, press the Driving Mode button that looks like a car to view Vehicle Assistance options.
- On that screen, select Assistance, then put your vehicle in Drive to unlock the Off-Road Assistance option.
- Press Recovery Mode (or Free Driving Assist) on the ensuing screen, then press the Start button in the next menu.
Once you press Start, your Mercedes should begin bouncing like it's the mid-1990s in the club. (Okay, you probably shouldn't be bouncing quite that dramatically, so consult your Mercedes service center if you are.) Then put the car in gear and gently press the accelerator as it bounces to fully dislodge the vehicle. To disengage Bounce Mode, either press stop on the Infotainment screen or drive your vehicle over 9 mph.
Which Mercedes models feature Bounce Mode
Not every vehicle bearing the Mercedes logo can bounce itself out of an off-road predicament. The feature is available only in models whose names begin with a G, which designates a Mercedes-Benz luxury SUV. Bounce Mode is available on just two of those builds – Mercedes GLS model SUVs like the SlashGear-approved 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, as well as one of the most successful models in Mercedes-Benz history, the GLE.
Like most Mercedes vehicles, these SUVs are more focused on a luxury driving experience than delivering the sort of toughness you'd need to regularly ride rough-and-tumble over off-road trails. We'd even wager that few people eyeing either are hot to take them trailing regularly. There are, however, scenarios in which you might find yourself navigating some nasty terrain that might easily ensnare a tire or two, and if that's the case, Bounce Mode could deliver some welcome peace of mind.
Of course, given the brand behind both the GLS and GLE, you should expect to pay a luxury premium at the dealership just to get behind the wheel. Indeed, base models of the 2025 GLE are listed online for $61,850, and a base '25 GLS boasts a sticker price of $89,200. But hey, if you're dying to make your Mercedes dance at the occasional stoplight, buying a Bounce Mode-enabled vehicle is the way to go.