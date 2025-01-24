Yes, The Mercedes-Benz Bounce Mode Is Real - Here's How It Works

Technological advances are making cars smarter, and more adaptable to various driving conditions, than ever before. But as cool as some of the new driver-assistance and entertainment packages are, every once in a while a feature comes along and provides a different level of "wow" factor. If you've ever seen a Mercedes-Benz bobbing up and down like it's cruising through a hip-hop video, it's likely that the manufacturer's affectionately dubbed "Bounce Mode" feature got a "wow" or two.

Advertisement

Yes, Bounce Mode is real, and it can be added to the E-Active Body Control feature in some off-road packages available on Mercedes SUVs. Depending on the make and model of your Mercedes, that feature may be listed as either Free Driving Assist or Recovery Mode. As for how the feature works, it uses the hydraulics from the vehicle's air suspension system to intermittently raise and lower the vehicle's body, creating a bouncing effect that looks like it could be a lot of fun to use even when it's not necessary.

In some newer-model Mercedes equipped with E-Active Body Control, you may be able to adjust and distribute the level of bounce to the front and back of the vehicle through the Infotainment screen. You can even control individual wheels if there's one sector of the vehicle you think needs to bounce a little more than the others.

Advertisement