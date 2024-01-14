Here's What Mercedes Benz's Most Popular Model Names Mean

Mercedes-Benz has a long history of automotive development dating back to the Patent Motorwagen invented by Carl Benz in the late 19th century. The automaker originated in companies founded by Benz, Gottlieb Daimler, and Wilhelm Maybach, and in 1900, it was known as Daimler Motoren-Gesellschaft (Daimler Motor Company).

At that point, existing motorcars still kept to the Motorwagen's design, which was based on horse-drawn carriages. DMG dealer Emil Jellinek's demands for a more drivable car with a stronger engine inspired the development of a new model, christening it "Mercedes" after his daughter. DMG merged with Benz's company in 1924, and the newly formed Daimler-Benz Auto Group debuted two models at the 1926 Berlin Motor Show. The W 02 had a two-liter engine, and the W 03 had a three-liter motor.

In the century since, Mercedes-Benz has grown into the second-best-selling luxury car brand in the world, trailing only BMW. In that time, its product line has expanded to include SUVs, roadsters, family-friendly station wagons, the versatile Sprinter van, and a line of commercial trucks. This wide variety of vehicle offerings has led Mercedes-Benz to develop a code it uses when applying badges to its models. There is a structure to the naming convention Mercedes uses, but what do the letters that make up Mercedes model names mean?