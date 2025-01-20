Are Fire TV Remotes Interchangeable? A Quick Look At Compatibility

From the Fire Stick 4K to the Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Smart TVs, Amazon has had quite a few streaming devices in its day. All of these different iterations of the Fire TV come with a remote, so if you've used Amazon streaming devices for a while and upgraded them regularly, there's a good chance you've accumulated a couple of remotes over time. Given most of these remotes bear some resemblance to one another, you may have even wondered if they were interchangeable. After all, it makes sense that Amazon would make it easy on its customers and allow them to use the remote across multiple devices in its Fire TV lineup.

As much sense as that may make theoretically, it doesn't always work that way in practice. The newest Fire TV remotes come with Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa, built-in. These remotes work not only with Fire TV but can also be used with Alexa devices like the Echo Show 15, depending on the model and the generation. If your Fire TV remote is broken or lost and you've tried replacing it with one from a different Fire TV device only to find it doesn't work, the issue may not be a faulty remote — it could simply be that the remote isn't compatible with your specific device.