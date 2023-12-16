How To Pair Your Amazon Fire TV Remote With Your Echo Show 15

Back in June 2017, Amazon released the original Echo Show. At the time, despite being a touchscreen-centric device, it wasn't intended as a tablet or TV alternative so much as a smart speaker. Hence the Echo branding — it happened to include a touchscreen for some extra features based around Amazon's Alexa digital assistant. A year into its life cycle, the exact use of the product got muddied, as a software update enabled users to put Fire tablets into "Show Mode" as an alternative to buying a dedicated Echo Show.

That started to change with 2021's introduction of the much larger 15.6-inch Echo Show 15, which was intended as a replacement for small kitchen TVs. A year later, a software update brought with it a major change: Amazon would be getting the option to use the Fire TV interface on the Echo Show 15. With this came support for the Alexa Voice Remote, specifically the third generation version, not the Alexa Voice Remote Pro or Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote — originally intended for Fire TV use. This was a useful addition, as the Fire TV apps weren't updated to support touch controls. So if you have the right remote and want to pair it with your Echo Show 15, read on to find out how to do so.