No Remote? No Problem: How To Control An Amazon Fire TV Without A Remote

Compared to the olden days of television, where you could use just about any $5 remote control from Circuit City with your set, the remotes that come with smart devices like an Amazon Fire TV are a little more specialized. A Fire TV remote has the exact right number of buttons and functions to maximize the device's capabilities, and you can't use your Fire TV without one. Unfortunately, this is a bit of a double-edged sword.

While your remote is optimized for your Fire TV, if you end up losing track of it, you'll no longer be able to control your device. It's not like having to get up and fiddle with the dials on the TV, after all -– a Fire TV doesn't have all the physical controls necessary to navigate menus fully. So what are you supposed to do if you don't have a remote handy and can't get a new one? Well, luckily, there are a couple of simple back-up options available.