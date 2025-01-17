How To Turn Off Copilot In Microsoft Word

One of the big additions to Windows 11 over Windows 10 is the presence of Copilot, Microsoft's personal AI assistant. Copilot has also been integrated into various Microsoft products, particularly the apps that make up Microsoft 365 like Word. In Word, Copilot has features like attempting to predict what you're writing and offering assistance. Unfortunately, even if you have no use for such a thing or find it intrusive, Copilot tends to be a bit insistent upon itself, and there is no obvious way to disable its influence from the front end of Word.

Thankfully, cagey, though it may be, Copilot does not have free reign over your Word experience. There are ways to disable its influence, either on its own or alongside other advanced Microsoft 365 features. The precise means by which you can disable Copilot in Word will depend on how up-to-date your software is, as well as which kind of operating system you're running.