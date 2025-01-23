Can HEMI Engines Be Tuned & What Are Some Of The Tuner Options Out There?

Born out of Chrysler's development of fighter jets during WWII, HEMI engines have been synonymous with power and performance since Chrysler first introduced them in its 1951 New Yorker. Named for its hemispherical combustion chambers — whose larger valves equipped the New Yorker with a then-novel 180 horsepower — the popular engine has come a long way since its wartime origins. Nowadays, HEMI engines conjure images of classic muscle cars and powerful pickups.

Although remaining a staple of Chrysler's lineup for decades, Stellantis recently announced it would phase out the HEMI engine, with only a few models still sporting the engine in 2024. While Stellantis hasn't confirmed the HEMI V8's comeback in the wake of dropping sales numbers, loyalists continue to champion the engine's power and performance. With recent models generating up to 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, the 5.7L HEMI V8 packs more than enough punch for most drivers. But what if you're looking to ramp up the performance of your engine?

Luckily, several options exist for those looking to maximize their HEMI engine. Typically, one of the easiest and most cost-effective options is through a tuner, which enables drivers to adjust the performance specifications of their engine, while foregoing costly modifications. However, not every engine is ready to be tuned the second it comes off the lot, nor is every tuner compatible with HEMI engines. Can you tune a HEMI engine and, if so, what are the best options for doing so?

