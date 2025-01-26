Why Do F1 Cars Spark On The Track?

While watching a Formula 1 race, you may have noticed sparks flying underneath the cars, especially on straights. This doesn't mean the car is going too fast or getting damaged on the track — it actually means the opposite. Each F1 car has a wooden plank called a skid block that runs under the car from the front wheels to the back. This wooden plank must be a certain thickness,and most teams opt to also add titanium plates in certain areas to protect the wooden plank from hitting the ground. When Formula 1 cars generate a lot of downforce, these plates come into contact with the track, especially where the surface is uneven.

Advertisement

The contact between the metal skid blocks and the asphalt creates the sparks viewers see. Like the mandatory protective halo that was implemented in 2018, the skid block entry in the Formula 1 rulebook was written with safety in mind. Skid blocks were originally introduced in 1994 and were brought back in 2015 to ensure that Formula 1 cars ride at a certain height from the track. This measure was put into place to limit speeds after Ayrton Senna's fatal accident at the San Marino Grand Prix.