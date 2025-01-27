Here's What That Little Button On A Car's Seat Belt Is For

When you hop into a car — whether as a driver or as a passenger — there's a wide variety of bells and whistles that your eyes or hands may land on frequently. Some of them are probably already familiar to you because of how often you utilize it, such as the door lock, the steering wheel, the handbrake, and the glove compartment, just to name a few obvious ones. There are also plenty of car interior parts you probably see just as often, but may not be as familiar with.

For instance, depending on your car make and model, the recline lever on the side of your car seat may have additional buttons on it that control more than just the angle of your seat. If your car has power seats, you may be able to make your seat cushion higher or lower, and you may be able to move the seat base forward or backward to accommodate your required legroom or pedal reach. Another great example is the center console of your dashboard, which contains various controls for air conditioning, including less familiar features like the recirculation button.

Even something as simple as a car seat belt has components that you may be unfamiliar with. There's the tongue and latch of the seat belt buckle that you fasten onto the latch receptacle on the side of your seat base, all of which you should be handling every single time you get into a car (unless you live in the one U.S. state that has no existing seatbelt law to date). However, in most modern cars, there's an additional tiny button on the belt itself that may seem inconsequential at first, but is actually pretty convenient.

