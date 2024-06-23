This Little-Known Amazon Feature Lets You Find Parts Compatible With Your Car Or Truck

If you added vehicle details using your license plate number, you should be directed to an Amazon results page that's already tailored to your automobile's make and model. Otherwise, you may see a "More vehicle information needed" banner at the top of the page. Click on the link below it to add more details such as your vehicle's trim, body style, brakes, drive type, engine, steering, and transmission, among other things.

To modify your vehicle's details at a later time, simply navigate to Your Garage by going to amazon.com/your-garage or selecting Automotive Parts and Accessories from Amazon's categories or departments list. Tap Find Parts (on app) or click the vehicle dropdown (on desktop), and hitting the Manage Your Garage link.

Jam Kotenko/SlashGear

Select the vehicle you'd like to update and hit Edit Vehicle Details or Manage Vehicle. There, you can fill out all relevant information you know, including your vehicle's Mileage and Mileage Rate. When you input mileage data, an additional Service Recommendation section will list things you may want to get looked at soon in relation to your car or truck.

Jam Kotenko/SlashGear

If you have more than one vehicle, you can also add new ones by navigating to Your Garage and selecting the Add a Vehicle option. On the app, you'll need to tap Manage Vehicle first.

Ready to shop for parts and accessories for your vehicle? Do the following:

Go to amazon.com/auto. Alternatively, click the hamburger icon, view the Shop by Category or Shop by Department section, go to Automotive or Automotive & Industrial, and select Automotive Parts & Accessories. Make sure the correct vehicle is selected and hit Find Parts.

You'll know you have fine-tuned Amazon listing results when you see a banner at the top of the page that says "These products fit your vehicle" above your chosen vehicle.