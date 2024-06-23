This Little-Known Amazon Feature Lets You Find Parts Compatible With Your Car Or Truck
Shopping on Amazon is usually a pretty straightforward experience if you know what it is you're looking for. If you're going off of other people's recommendations and products based on popularity, though, the Amazon mobile app has several discovery features that can jazz up your online window shopping and fill up your cart with cool items. For instance, you can view influencer-led entries that feature their favorite products through the Inspire tab. You can also shop according to interest or browse through Amazon's Best Seller and New Releases lists whether you're using Amazon on a mobile device or your computer.
If you happen to be browsing for parts or accessories that are specific to your vehicle, there's something you can do apart from merely hitting up Amazon's search function and entering your car or truck's make or model. The easiest way to find items that are truly compatible with your automobile is by tapping the hamburger icon in the top-right (on desktop) or bottom-right (mobile) corner of Amazon's main page. Then, navigate to the full list of departments or categories, hitting Automotive, and selecting Automotive Parts and Accessories. This will lead you to a page called Amazon Automotive, where a seemingly hidden feature resides that lets you add your vehicle to your Amazon profile.
How to add your vehicle to your Amazon account for a better shopping experience
Amazon's Your Garage feature is the platform's dedicated automotive parts finder that essentially lets you fine-tune product search results to only those that are compatible with your car or truck. That way, you don't have to look through pages of items that may or may not work on your automobile. There are several ways you can get to Your Garage on Amazon:
- On a web browser, go to amazon.com/your-garage. Make sure you're signed in. Hit "Add your first vehicle."
- Through the Amazon app or website, select Automotive from the list of Amazon's categories or departments, go to Automotive Parts and Accessories, and tap Add A New Vehicle next to Amazon Confirmed Fit.
- Type "your garage" in Amazon's search box and hit enter. Then hit "Click here to add a vehicle" or "Enter a new vehicle."
After picking one of the methods above, continue by following these steps:
- Pick your vehicle type from the first dropdown menu. For now, Your Garage only supports Cars & Trucks, Motorcycle or Scooter, or ATVs & UTVs.
- Provide the year, make, and model of your machine.
- Alternatively, depending on which method you use to get to Your Garage, you may also see an option to add a new vehicle by adding a license plate number and the state you registered the vehicle in. According to Amazon, conducting a product search using your car's ID will generate more precise results without saving the actual plate number.
Once you've filled up all the information needed thus far, Click Save, Go, or Filter to generate a list of parts and accessories compatible with your newly added vehicle that you can shop for on Amazon.
How to use your Amazon garage to find parts and accessories
If you added vehicle details using your license plate number, you should be directed to an Amazon results page that's already tailored to your automobile's make and model. Otherwise, you may see a "More vehicle information needed" banner at the top of the page. Click on the link below it to add more details such as your vehicle's trim, body style, brakes, drive type, engine, steering, and transmission, among other things.
To modify your vehicle's details at a later time, simply navigate to Your Garage by going to amazon.com/your-garage or selecting Automotive Parts and Accessories from Amazon's categories or departments list. Tap Find Parts (on app) or click the vehicle dropdown (on desktop), and hitting the Manage Your Garage link.
Select the vehicle you'd like to update and hit Edit Vehicle Details or Manage Vehicle. There, you can fill out all relevant information you know, including your vehicle's Mileage and Mileage Rate. When you input mileage data, an additional Service Recommendation section will list things you may want to get looked at soon in relation to your car or truck.
If you have more than one vehicle, you can also add new ones by navigating to Your Garage and selecting the Add a Vehicle option. On the app, you'll need to tap Manage Vehicle first.
Ready to shop for parts and accessories for your vehicle? Do the following:
- Go to amazon.com/auto.
- Alternatively, click the hamburger icon, view the Shop by Category or Shop by Department section, go to Automotive or Automotive & Industrial, and select Automotive Parts & Accessories.
- Make sure the correct vehicle is selected and hit Find Parts.
You'll know you have fine-tuned Amazon listing results when you see a banner at the top of the page that says "These products fit your vehicle" above your chosen vehicle.